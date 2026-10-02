Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters Files for Reelection

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters filed paperwork to seek reelection, according to documents submitted to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Waters has officially entered the race for another term, submitting candidate paperwork to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections on Thursday. This filing kicks off what promises to be a closely watched municipal contest leading up to the March 9, 2027, election.

The incumbent sheriff is running on a platform emphasizing falling crime numbers and internal agency improvements since he first took office. “Four years ago, I asked Jacksonville to trust me to keep our city safe, and we’ve delivered,” Waters said in a statement.

“We’ve achieved historic reductions in murders and gang-related violence, and crime is at record lows. We’ve invested in our agency, boosted officer morale and put transparency and community engagement at the forefront of everything we do,” Waters continued. “I love this city, serving it alongside the men and women of JSO is the honor of my life — and I’m not done. I’m proud to officially file for reelection because we’ve built something that works, and it’s time to finish the job.”

Path to Office and Prior Leadership

Waters first secured the seat during a November 2022 special election. That race was triggered by the resignation of former Sheriff Mike Williams. Waters led a crowded five-way initial field in August 2022 but fell short of capturing the mandatory 50% majority, which forced a runoff against Lakesha Burton.

In the Nov. 8, 2022, runoff election, Waters secured victory by capturing 55% of the vote. Before stepping into the role of sheriff, Waters served as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office chief of investigations before announcing plans to retire from JSO in 2022 and said he would run in the special election.

During a January interview with News4JAX, Waters reaffirmed his commitment to completing his current responsibilities and made it clear he has no interest in pursuing another office. Throughout his tenure, he has frequently pointed to community engagement and what he described as a decline in crime.

Policy Stances and Election Timeline

Beyond local crime statistics, Waters has addressed high-profile operational policies facing modern policing. When discussing officer-involved shootings, he maintained that officers had faced armed suspects and acted in self-defense. Additionally, he pointed out that JSO personnel receive instruction on de-escalation tactics whenever feasible, utilizing crisis-response and mental health initiatives to do so.

Addressing federal immigration policies, the sheriff expressed backing for letting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conceal their faces during field work, pointing to worries regarding the protection of agents and their relatives.

With the candidate filing now officially recorded with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, political observers are watching to see who else might enter the race. The official sheriff’s election is scheduled for March 9, 2027, and it’s unclear who will run against Waters at this time.