Ricky Phillips and Edward Perez Found Dead in Lancaster Desert

The discovery of two bodies in shallow desert graves in California has left investigators searching for answers after a multi-day excavation in a remote stretch of Lancaster. Authorities confirmed that the remains belong to 61-year-old Ricky Phillips and 46-year-old Edward Perez, both local residents who had been reported missing weeks apart.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office released the names of the two men on Thursday, though officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Investigators stated that Phillips was reported missing on Sept. 10, while Perez was reported missing on Sept. 19. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain shrouded in mystery as law enforcement works to piece together a timeline.

The Lancaster Desert Search Operations

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Pyon announced Thursday night that detectives had concluded their search on a large plot of land situated near 50th Street East and Avenue F in Lancaster. The operation began on Tuesday in a remote desert area next to a ramshackle home, drawing significant resources.

During the two-day search, authorities utilized sheriff’s cadaver dogs, deputies equipped with shovels, and a backhoe to examine the terrain. The digging continued through Wednesday before teams wrapped up their work at the site. Alongside the primary desert property, investigators also executed a search at a second location on Tuesday in the 43000 block of Blooming Park Street in Lancaster.

Plastic storage bins were visible in the driveway of the second property. During the search at that location, a man was briefly handcuffed and placed in a patrol car before being released. Authorities confirmed that no arrests were made in connection with the searches.

Ongoing Homicide Bureau Investigation

The entire investigation was initiated following the separate missing persons reports filed earlier in the month. Officials noted that it remains unclear what, if any, connection existed between Phillips and Perez prior to their disappearances and subsequent discoveries in the desert graves.

Deputy Pyon stated in a release that no further information would be disclosed regarding the ongoing cases while detectives continue their work. Law enforcement is urging anyone with relevant information about the incidents to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Next Steps in the Inquiry

With the physical searches concluded in Lancaster, the investigation now pivots to forensic analysis and witness interviews conducted by the Homicide Bureau. Further updates from authorities are expected once the medical examiner completes the official cause and manner of death determinations for both men.