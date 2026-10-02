Marvel And Independent Publishers Release Twenty-Six New Horror Comics

As October arrives, the comic book industry is leaning heavily into the Halloween season with twenty-six new horror titles.

The Bottom Line Fans wishing to secure these new-reader-friendly books can pre-order them ahead of time through their local comic book retailers.

Midnight X-Men and Fantastic Four Lead Marvel Horror Expansion

Marvel Comics is introducing a new publishing initiative titled the “Midnight” Universe, designed to place classic heroes and villains into a setting dominated by monsters and nightmares. Writer Jonathan Hickman, known for his work on the Krakoan era of X-Men, is partnering with artist Matteo Della Fonte to launch Midnight X-Men. Set in New York City, the series follows a conflict between two warring species: mutants and vampires.

In addition to the mutants, Marvel’s cosmic explorers are also receiving a horror-focused makeover. The ongoing series Midnight Fantastic Four shifts focus toward body horror and cosmic dread. Written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Kev Walker, the title explores the darker consequences of the stellar rays that originally transformed the team.

Independent Publishers Target Slasher, Vampire, and Western Horror

Independent and alternative publishers are contributing distinct subgenres to the October lineup. Ignition Press is launching Dinner Date, a vampire romantic comedy created by writer Joanne Starer and artist Khary Randolph. The plot centers on a newly turned vampire weighing whether to use a dating app as a DoorDash-style blood supply, alongside the ride-share driver she encounters in the first issue.

Mad Cave Studios is releasing Hammer Head, a slasher miniseries from writer Ed Brisson and artist Damian Couceiro. The story revolves around a small town terrorized for twenty years by an undead revenant known as the Hammer Head killer. Jules, who survived the original killing spree, finds herself dragged back into the killer’s latest murders despite trying to distance herself from her past.

Meanwhile, DC Comics is turning to horror-infused Western fiction with Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death. Written and illustrated by Michael Walsh, the miniseries follows the retired bounty hunter as he settles in a small town. When an ancient evil targets his new home, Hex picks up his weapons again to confront his past.

Expanded Tales From Dark Horse, IDW Dark, and Oni Press

Dark Horse Comics is releasing a two-issue miniseries titled Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood. Created by Mike Mignola and artist Cyrille Pomès, the project explores an untold chapter of Hellboy’s time in the infernal underworld as he gets caught up in a demonic uprising and its aftermath.

IDW Dark is releasing a special Halloween night one-shot tied to Patrick Horvath’s Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees series. The narrative revisits Samantha Strong, an anthropomorphic bear who operates as a serial killer behind a caring community facade. Horvath is joined by guest creators including Jared Cullum, Che Grayson, James Tynion IV, Tony Fleecs, Dave Wachter, Matt Emmons, and Tyler Boss to recount previously unchronicled kills.

Rounding out the month’s prominent releases, Oni Press is bringing back Archie Comics’ adolescent sorceress in a new Sabrina the Teenage Witch series penned by writer Corinna Bechko and illustrated by artist Kano.

Selected October 2026 Horror Comic Releases Title Publisher Key Creators Subgenre Midnight X-Men Marvel Comics Jonathan Hickman, Matteo Della Fonte Monster / Vampire Horror Dinner Date Ignition Press Joanne Starer, Khary Randolph Vampire Rom-Com Hammer Head Mad Cave Studios Ed Brisson, Damian Couceiro Slasher Horror Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death DC Comics Michael Walsh Western Horror Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood Dark Horse Comics Mike Mignola, Cyrille Pomès Supernatural Horror

Readers looking to pick up these titles can coordinate pre-orders directly with their local comic book retailers ahead of the October release dates.