Riga Launches Free Music Therapy Classes for Emotional Well-Being

Riga Launches Free Music Therapy Classes to Reduce Tension and Express Emotions

Adults seeking new ways to manage stress can register for a series of free music therapy sessions in Riga organized by the Welfare Department of the Riga City Council and OnPlate.

The program consists of eight meetings designed to help participants recognize and express emotions, ease tension, and boost overall emotional well-being. Certified art therapist Inga Berzinja, who specializes in music therapy, will lead the sessions. Organizers stress that no prior musical experience or talent is necessary to join the group.

What to Expect Inside the Therapy Room

Music therapy often carries misconceptions of simply listening to soothing background tunes, but the practice involves far more active engagement. According to definitions from the World Federation of Music Therapy, the discipline encompasses listening, singing, playing instruments, and improvisation under professional guidance to achieve specific therapeutic goals.

Participants in the Riga sessions will not just sit passively. They will experiment with rhythm, draw individual sounds from various instruments, and use those musical explorations to jumpstart conversations about their feelings. This active and receptive approach provides a non-verbal outlet for emotions that often prove difficult to articulate through ordinary speech.

Schedule, Location, and Registration Details

The upcoming therapeutic cycle begins on October 12, with subsequent gatherings scheduled for October 19 and 26, followed by November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. All meetings run from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 5 Murnieku Street.

While participation is entirely free of charge, capacity is strictly limited and pre-registration is mandatory. Interested individuals can secure a spot by filling out the registration form available on the veseligsridzinieks.lv website. For additional inquiries, the organizers can be reached via phone at 29423020 or through email at [email protected].

Scientific research indicates that while music therapy is not a universal cure-all, it offers a tangible therapeutic effect when paired with regular medical treatment, particularly in significantly reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.