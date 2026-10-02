Casper Widell reveals failed summer transfer to Rangers

Excelsior centre-back Casper Widell revealed his summer transfer to Rangers collapsed because an unnamed Ibrox player refused to depart, while Kilmarnock are reportedly close to signing goalkeeper Dave Richards.

Casper Widell Confirms Blocked Ibrox Switch Amid Squad Gridlock

Dutch club Excelsior’s central defender Casper Widell admitted that his prospective summer move to Rangers failed to materialize. The 23-year-old stated that his move fell through after an unnamed player refused to leave Ibrox.

Nicolas Raskin Rejects Besiktas Interest to Target Premiership Glory

While defensive additions stalled, midfield anchor Nicolas Raskin emerged as Besiktas’ main signing target for January. Besiktas failed to persuade the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder to join them during the summer window. Raskin is keen to stay with Rangers to help them towards the Scottish title this season.

Rangers do not wish to sell until the end of the season.

Player Club Status / Reported Interest Timeline / Window Casper Widell Excelsior / Rangers Move collapsed due to blocked Ibrox exit Summer Nicolas Raskin Rangers Targeted by Besiktas; staying for title push January Dave Richards Kilmarnock Reported close to signing Current Robbie Keane Unattached Evaluating approaches post-Ferencvaros Active

Broader Scottish Football Landscape and Financial Legacies

Away from the Glasgow giants, the wider Scottish football ecosystem experiences its own administrative and managerial churn. Robbie Keane, who was linked with the Scottish champions as manager this summer, confirmed that he has had lots of approaches since leaving Ferencvaros but is happy to wait for the right opportunity. Meanwhile, Dundee head coach Steven Pressley says Dundee will fast-track re-signing talks with six players out of contract next summer.

Photo: bbc.com

The historical financial currents of the Scottish game also surfaced. Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray addressed past financial constructs on the Graeme Souness Tackles podcast, claiming the club were unfairly targeted by tax authorities back in 2012. Murray defended the use of EBT contracts, contrasting his stance with Simon Jordan, who noted on the same podcast that he rejected the opportunity to use them with Crystal Palace.

With Kilmarnock reportedly close to signing goalkeeper Dave Richards, clubs across the divisions continue reshaping their squads ahead of upcoming league fixtures.

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