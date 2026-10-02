Seoul City Hall Athletes Win 9 Medals at Asian Games

Seoul City Hall Delegation Secures Nine Medals at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Seoul City Hall athletes representing South Korea at the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games captured a total of nine medals, consisting of two golds, three silvers, and four bronzes across disciplines including handball, fencing, and sport climbing, reported on October 2, 2026.

Handball and Fencing Stars Lead the Gold Surge

The standout performance came from the women’s handball tournament, where South Korea dominated the field with a pristine 6-0 record. Seoul City Hall players Woo Bit-na, Cho Eun-bin, and Jung Jin-hee powered the national squad through the pool stage, culminating in a 27-23 victory over host nation Japan in the final. This triumph marks the nation’s first Asian Games title in the sport since the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang edition, ending an eight-year drought at the top of the podium.

Photo: v.daum.net

In the fencing venue, Jeon Ha-young secured a gold medal as part of the women’s sabre team. Meanwhile, teammate Park Ji-hee added to the medal tally by claiming silver in the women’s individual foil event. Park returned to the piste alongside Shim So-eun to capture another silver in the women’s team foil competition, bringing her personal haul for the Games to two medals.

Sport / Discipline Athlete Medal Color Event Details Handball Woo Bit-na, Cho Eun-bin, Jung Jin-hee Gold Women’s Team (6-0 Record, Def. Japan 27-23) Fencing Jeon Ha-young Gold Women’s Sabre Team Fencing Park Ji-hee Silver Women’s Individual Foil Fencing Park Ji-hee, Shim So-eun Silver Women’s Team Foil Sport Climbing Lee Do-hyun Silver Sport Climbing Sport Climbing Jung Ji-min Bronze Sport Climbing Sport Climbing Seo Chae-hyun Bronze Sport Climbing

Sport Climbing Squad Completes Clean Sweep of Podiums

Sport climbing proved to be a powerhouse discipline for the municipal delegation. All three Seoul City Hall representatives sent to the wall secured individual medals. Lee Do-hyun claimed a silver medal, while Jung Ji-min and Seo Chae-hyun each secured bronze medals.

Photo: 연합뉴스

The competitive slate for the delegation remains active beyond these initial results. Additional medal opportunities persist as sport climbers Lee Do-hyun and Seo Chae-hyun prepare to contest the lead climbing disciplines, and women’s football competitor Kim Min-ji prepares for a bronze medal match.

Institutional Support and Mayoral Recognition

Seoul operates a sprawling elite athletic enterprise encompassing 25 teams across 23 sports, supporting a total of 189 athletes and coaching staff.

Following the confirmation of the final medal tallies, Seoul Mayor Oh Sehoon dispatched official congratulatory messages to all medalists. In his remarks issued to the athletes, Mayor Oh stated, “I thank the athletes who have raised the prestige of South Korea and Seoul, and we will continue to cheer alongside Seoul citizens so that you can fully unleash your skills on the global stage.”

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