Who Is Luigi in the TV Series Antigang?

At the close of a recent episode of the drama series Antigang on ICI Télé, Claudia, played by Anne-Julie Proulx, tells investigator Lapierre in secret: “I am not afraid of my husband. Luigi is another matter.” Federico Morano’s wife reveals this as the family ties and criminal operations of the hit series face mounting friction.

The Bottom Line The Character: Luigi is identified as the son of mob boss Federico Morano, played by Romano Orzari, and is set to act as an unifier for the clan.

Luigi is identified as the son of mob boss Federico Morano, played by Romano Orzari, and is set to act as an unifier for the clan. The Actor: The role is portrayed by actor Léonard Giovenazzo, known primarily for stage work and brief television appearances.

The role is portrayed by actor Léonard Giovenazzo, known primarily for stage work and brief television appearances. The Broadcast: Antigang airs Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. on ICI Télé.

Uncovering Luigi’s Place in the Morano Family Hierarchy

As showbizz.net reported, the identity of Luigi comes to light following Claudia’s tense exchange with investigator Lapierre regarding her husband, Federico Morano. Viewers previously spotted Luigi in the background during wedding festivities at the Quickie. In that scene, Federico and his associates met with Denys Marchand, played by Sébastien Ricard, with Luigi positioned directly between his father and Dan Murphy, played by Frank Schorpion.

Writer Nadine Bismuth described the character in interviews as a unifying figure within the narrative. According to production notes from producer Fabienne Larouche, Luigi’s introduction is designed to keep internal conflicts from boiling over as the clan navigates its dangerous dealings. Actor Léonard Giovenazzo brings the character to screen, having previously built his career largely in theater and film alongside television credits in the second seasons of Le retour d’Anna Brodeur and Libre dès maintenant.

The Escalating Crime Plot Driving the Drama

The tension surrounding the Morano family stems from events at the conclusion of the previous week, where storylines indicated Federico Morano likely ordered the fatal attack that killed Carolanne’s baby, portrayed by Karine Gonthier-Hyndman. Investigators established that the intended target was investigator Lapierre, but the perpetrators botched the operation. Federico later addressed the mishap directly in a conversation with Marchand, stating, “I ordered the cow. Not the calf.”

Antigang Broadcast and Character Details Element Details Network & Schedule ICI Télé, Monday to Thursday at 7:00 PM Key Characters Federico Morano, Claudia, Investigator Lapierre, Luigi, Denys Marchand Cast Members Romano Orzari, Anne-Julie Proulx, Catherine Trudeau, Léonard Giovenazzo, Sébastien Ricard Writer / Producer Nadine Bismuth (Writer), Fabienne Larouche (Producer)

With Luigi stepping into a diplomatic and protective role for the syndicate, the unfolding episodes on ICI Télé continue to trace the fallout from the failed hit and the shifting loyalties within the Morano organization.