Over 1,000 adult LEGO fans gather in Skærbæk for annual event

More than 1,000 adult LEGO enthusiasts from 36 countries gathered in the Danish town of Skærbæk to celebrate their passion for plastic building bricks, highlighting a massive global shift in adult toy consumption and cultural acceptance known as the “kidult” market boom, euronews.com reported.

The Bottom Line Over 1,000 adult fans traveled to Skærbæk, Denmark, representing 36 different countries for the annual Skærbæk Fan Weekend.

LEGO reported a net profit of approximately €1.15 billion in the first half of the year, marking a 32% increase year-over-year.

Market research company Circana notes that nearly 40% of European consumers bought toys for themselves or another adult in 2025.

Inside the Skærbæk Fan Weekend Gathering

The annual gathering brings together Adult Fans of LEGO, commonly referred to as AFOLs. Attendees at the event include both builders who construct original creations and collectors of official sets. The location sits near Billund, which serves as the toy manufacturer’s hometown.

“It’s a place where AFOLs come together, no matter where they come from, no matter which language they speak, no matter what they believe in,” Stephan Sander, co-organiser of the event, stated according to euronews.com. Attendees share a single unifying element centered on their enthusiasm for the interlocking plastic pieces.

Shifting Perceptions of Adult Toy Collectors

While adults have consistently enjoyed building with LEGO products over the decades, pandemic-era lockdowns significantly accelerated adult toy purchases. Longtime hobbyists have also observed a drastic transformation in how society views adults who build with bricks.

Didier Bruel, a 66-year-old French retiree, noted that he previously hid his hobby from coworkers to avoid appearing eccentric. “I would be careful not to say that I was doing my LEGO in my basement because they would have looked at me as a bit [of a] bizarre guy,” Bruel told euronews.com.

Bruel pointed to mainstream media projects like The LEGO Movie and the television program LEGO Masters as catalysts for wider cultural acceptance. “You become kind of a star, right? So it’s completely different in the last 20 years,” he added.

Market Growth and the Rise of Kidults

Financial results from toy manufacturers reflect this surging demographic of older consumers. Adult spending is directly driving higher retail figures across the wider toy sector. Industry data shows that the trend extends far beyond plastic bricks into plush toys, Hot Wheels cars, and Barbie dolls.

Financial and Market Metrics for Adult Toy Consumption Metric Indicator Figure Source / Context LEGO H1 Net Profit €1.15 billion euronews.com (32% increase year-over-year) European Adult Toy Purchases Nearly 40% Circana market research data for 2025 Gathering Attendance 1,000+ fans Skærbæk Fan Weekend (36 countries represented)

Industry analysts classify these grown-up buyers using the portmanteau “kidult,” blending “kid” and “adult.” Frédérique Tutt, global toy industry advisor at Circana, emphasized that the shift is permanent. “This is not a fad, this is really a long-term trend,” Tutt explained to euronews.com, noting that adults and teenagers proudly acknowledge collecting toys.

Toymakers have adjusted their product pipelines to target these older demographics with complex, expensive builds. LEGO specifically designs offerings around specific interests, ranging from Formula 1 racing products to a Spice Girls set, catering directly to diverse adult passion points.