Woman Loses 40,000 Francs in Ricardo QR Code Scam

When a Simple Toy Listing Turns Into a 40,000-Franc Phishing Disaster on Ricardo

A routine online cleanout transformed into financial devastation for a woman from the Romandie when cybercriminals siphoned 40,000 francs from her savings account through an elaborate fraudulent scheme mimicking the marketplace Ricardo.

How a Fake Customer Support QR Code Cleared a Savings Account

The ordeal commenced in May when the woman listed an outgrown children’s toy on Ricardo, verifying her seller account by scanning her identity card without providing direct bank credentials. Following a purchase on a Friday, the buyer reached out via WhatsApp from a business account, prompting the seller to request payment confirmation through Twint before shipping. The buyer then claimed a complication had arisen and directed the seller to contact Ricardo customer support via email. Believing the inquiry legitimate due to a convincing sender address, the seller initiated contact the following morning. During the interaction, she scanned a QR code and mistakenly authorized a payment order via a push notification login code, believing she was securing her account. Within 45 minutes, the fraudsters drained her entire 40,000-franc savings account.

The Critical Gap in Swiss Real-Time Payment Recovery Protocols

Realizing the deception with the assistance of a colleague, the woman immediately alerted her bank, but the 45-minute window proved fatal for fund recovery as instant transfers cannot be reversed. The destination account had been established using the stolen identity of a separate, earlier victim. Although the bank initiated a recall procedure, it warned that the probability of recovery remained exceedingly low, and subsequent inquiries directed through legal counsel have yielded no responses, prompting the woman to switch banks entirely. Banking law expert and University of Lausanne professor Carlo Lombardini confirmed to «24 Heures» that Swiss regulatory protections lag behind European Union standards, noting that high-value transaction recalls are typically reserved for affluent private banking clientele, while broader market trends continue shifting liability onto retail consumers.