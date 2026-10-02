Jonathan David shines at Atlético Madrid after loan from Juventus

Canadian striker Jonathan David has started strongly at Atlético Madrid following a deadline-day loan from Juventus, scoring three goals and one assist in three league matches, including a game-winner against Real Madrid.

Jonathan David Finds New Life Under Diego Simeone in La Liga

Jonathan David arrived at Atlético Madrid on a season-long loan deal after a difficult debut campaign in Italy with Juventus. During his time with the Italian giants, the Ottawa-born striker managed only eight goals across 46 appearances. That output contrasted sharply with his previous five-season stint at French club Lille, where he netted 109 goals in 232 matches.

The 26-year-old forward told reporters at CF Montréal’s training centre that the transition to Spain felt like a breath of fresh air. Under manager Diego Simeone, David quickly established himself in the attack, recording three goals and an assist in his first three league appearances. His impact included the decisive strike in a 2-1 derby victory over Real Madrid on September 20.

Atlético Madrid holds an option to purchase David permanently from Juventus for 25 million euros, equivalent to approximately C$40 million, at the conclusion of the season. Sports Chosun reported that the Spanish club officially announced the loan move on September 2, highlighting his mobility, link-up play, and versatility in the final third.

National Team Success and Jesse Marsch’s Sales Pitch

David carried his club momentum into the international break, scoring in Canada’s 1-0 friendly win over Chile in Toronto. That strike brought his men’s national team record total to 43 goals as Canada opened a new four-year World Cup cycle ahead of a fixture against Peru at Montreal’s Stade Saputo.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch explained that he actively lobbied for the transfer during the summer window. Marsch contacted both Atlético Madrid and its affiliate Atlético Ottawa to advocate for the striker. The coach noted that David’s work ethic and defensive contribution make him an ideal fit for Simeone’s tactical system.

Summer Squad Shuffling at Atlético Madrid

Sports Chosun reported that Atlético Madrid underwent notable roster adjustments during the summer transfer window. Antoine Griezmann departed for the American stage, while the club brought in Lee Kang-in, midfielder Morten Hjulmand, defender Alejandro Grimaldo, and Cristian Romero. Lee Kang-in has already contributed a goal and an assist during the club’s unbeaten opening run of two wins and one draw in three La Liga matches.

The arrival of David provides tactical flexibility for Simeone, particularly regarding the utilization of Julián Álvarez. While Álvarez’s status has been a focal point for the squad, David’s immediate integration expands the club’s attacking options.

Player Previous Club Destination / Current Club Transaction Type Jonathan David Juventus Atlético Madrid Season-long loan (with €25M purchase option) Niko Sigur Hajduk Split Toulouse Permanent transfer ($6.5 million) Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid Orlando Permanent transfer

Concurrent Transfers and Squad Honors in Camp

Niko Sigur, a 23-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., also completed a summer transfer deadline-day move. Sigur joined French top-flight side Toulouse on a $6.5 million transfer from Croatian club Hajduk Split, noting that the move satisfied both his career ambitions and his former club’s financial needs.

Photo: chosun.com

Ahead of the fixture against Peru, the Canadian national team planned a pre-match ceremony to honor longtime central midfielder Samuel Piette. Piette returned to the national camp for the first time since June 2024. David praised Piette’s leadership and possession-oriented style of play, noting that it complements his own preferences on the pitch.

“He’s always been a leader. As soon as I arrived, he was always a good player too,” David said.