Atlanta Braves Bat Austin Riley Seventh in NL Wild Card Game 3

Austin Riley Batting Seventh as Atlanta Braves Face Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3

October has arrived, and the Atlanta Braves are stepping into a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card series with a notable adjustment to their batting order.

The decision to drop Riley down in the order comes just days after he delivered one of the most memorable swings of the postseason’s opening days. During Tuesday’s Game 1 encounter, Riley crushed a decisive three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia bullpen, providing the offensive spark that temporarily shifted momentum in Atlanta’s favor. Yet, baseball in October offers little room for sentimentality, and the daily grind of a tight postseason series demands constant tactical tinkering.

Comparing the Postseason Lineup Shifts Against Regular Season Struggles

The progression of Riley’s placement in the lineup highlights the fluid nature of managerial decisions under postseason pressure. By Wednesday afternoon, with the Phillies sending Chris Sanchez to the mound, Riley crept up one notch to bat sixth. Now, for the decisive Game 3 matchup against Aaron Nola—with Ray Kerr slated to precede Grant Holmes on the mound for Atlanta—Weiss has returned Riley to the seventh hole.

Photo: staging-aws.sports.yahoo.com

This subtle descent in the batting order reflects the reality of Riley’s difficult 2026 regular season. Over 159 games and 566 total at-bats, the power hitter managed a .219 batting average, hitting 19 home runs and recording a career-low OPS+ of 80, alongside 21 doubles, 72 RBIs, 64 runs scored, and 124 hits, as detailed by staging-aws.sports.yahoo.com. While those numbers fall well short of his career standards, October provides a blank slate where regular-season struggles can be instantly neutralized by a single clutch performance.

The Complete Game 3 Lineup and Pitching Matchups

Thursday’s decisive afternoon contest brings formidable pitching plans for both franchises. Philadelphia has handed the ball to Aaron Nola, while Atlanta counters with Ray Kerr expected to handle the bulk of early innings ahead of Grant Holmes. The stakes are absolute, and the lineup card reflects an all-hands-on-deck approach for the elimination game.

According to the lineup details distributed via @UnderdogMLB, the full Atlanta Braves batting order for Thursday features D. Baldwin catching, Ronald Acuña Jr. in right field, Matt Olson at first base, and Michael Harris II patrolling center field. Mauricio Dubón starts at shortstop, Michael Yastrzemski takes left field, Austin Riley holds down third base, Ozzie Albies covers second base, and D. Smith serves as the designated hitter behind starting pitcher Ray Kerr.

With the regular season firmly in the rearview mirror, the question remains whether Riley can recapture his swing dynamics and spark the Braves’ offense deep into the autumn bracket, or if Philadelphia’s pitching staff will successfully exploit the bottom-third placement.