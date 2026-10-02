ÖGK Plans Patient Co-Payments and Ends Private Doctor Refunds

Revealed via a parliamentary inquiry, the controversial strategy document also targets the complete elimination of cost reimbursements for private doctor appointments.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Cost Shifting: The ÖGK employer faction is evaluating tiered out-of-pocket fees for statutory health insurance doctor visits to manage rising operational strains.

Parliamentary Leak Exposes Employer Strategy Document

The sweeping proposals surfaced publicly after Green Party health spokesperson Ralph Schallmeiner submitted a formal parliamentary inquiry to Health Minister Korinna Schumann. The plans originated from a strategy retreat held by the ÖGK faction representing employer interests.

Peter McDonald, representative of the employer side on the ÖGK board, defended the contested measures in interviews with APA. He stressed that long-term structural changes are vital to safeguard universal medical access as demographic pressures intensify. “We want to ensure that medical progress remains fully available to all people in Austria in the future,” McDonald stated, arguing that the system requires entirely new approaches free from ideological barriers.

Targeting Private Reimbursements and Introducing Tiered Fees

Among the most contentious items in the strategy paper is the termination of ÖGK cost reimbursements for private doctor visits. Supporters of the measure argue that capital saved by cutting these refunds could be redirected into bolstering standard public health offerings. Presently, the ÖGK spends over half a billion euros on private doctor fees without social grading or centralized patient routing, a dynamic the employer faction aims to address.

Furthermore, the health fund is evaluating a stepped cost-sharing model for routine doctor visits that would apply regardless of whether the 1450 health hotline or full public coverage is fully expanded. This tiered model mirrors the structure of pharmacy prescription fees. The Court of Audit has similarly urged the insurance fund to investigate implementing patient copayments to prevent contribution hikes for the entire insured population. Jurists are currently reviewing the legal framework required to enforce these direct fees.

Restructuring Patient Flows Away From Hospital Ambulances

McDonald emphasized the necessity of a structured patient steering mechanism to guide individuals first to general practitioners, then to specialists, and only subsequently to high-cost hospital clinics. Under the proposed framework, visits to congested hospital outpatient clinics would be valued higher.

While the strategy document weighs whether these changes should be implemented via mandatory enforcement or financial incentives, McDonald signaled a preference for incentive-driven structures. These administrative outcomes will be debated alongside social partners within Austria’s social insurance framework before formal political introduction.

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