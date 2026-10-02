Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant, Venom Frontman and Metal Pioneer, Dies at 63

Conrad Cronos Lant Dies at 63

Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant, the visionary bassist, vocalist, and frontman of the British heavy metal band Venom, died at the age of 63, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. Chronicle Live reported that tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians across the globe for the Newcastle music legend and thrash metal pioneer.

The Newcastle Pioneer Who Forged Extreme Metal

Arriving on the scene in the late 1970s, with Lant joining in late 1978, the Newcastle band established a ferocious sonic template that forever altered heavy music. Born in London before moving to Newcastle at age seven, Lant joined the group—initially known as Guillotine—at just 16 years old. He transitioned from guitar to bass and eventually took over vocal duties, anchoring a legendary lineup alongside guitarist Jeff ‘Mantas’ Dunn and drummer Tony ‘Abaddon’ Bray, as detailed by The Guardian.

Venom’s first two albums, Welcome to Hell (1981) and Black Metal (1982), served as the primary blueprint for both the thrash metal and black metal genres. USA TODAY noted that the band never followed industry rules, forging an uncompromising, fearless, and unmistakable path that heavily inspired subsequent heavyweights like Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth. The iconic 1982 sophomore release literally gave an entire subgenre its name, cementing Lant’s permanent footprint in heavy metal history.

Decades of Uncompromising Sound and Studio Evolution

Throughout the 1980s, Venom unleashed a succession of aggressive records, including At War with Satan, Possessed, and Calm Before The Storm. After a hiatus in the late ’80s and early ’90s—during which Lant briefly considered a career in forestry—the band reformed to perform at the Waldrock Festival in 1995. Despite various lineup changes over the decades, Lant remained the most consistent creative force behind Venom’s dark, high-octane output.

Album Title Release Year Key Significance Welcome to Hell 1981 Debut studio record featuring controversial satanic imagery and punk-infused speed. Black Metal 1982 Gave a foundational name to the black metal subgenre and inspired global thrash icons. Into Oblivion 2026 The band’s 16th studio album, marking Lant’s final recorded work.

Following a period that included a brief hiatus in the early 2000s while Lant recovered from a climbing injury, alongside parallel pursuits in computer engineering and graphic design, Venom maintained an active recording and touring schedule. Earlier this year, the band delivered immense excitement to their dedicated fanbase by releasing their 16th studio album, Into Oblivion, preceded by the heavy-hitting lead single Lay Down Your Soul.

The Legions Pay Tribute to a Legend

News of Lant’s death was shared on social media on Thursday evening by current bandmates Stuart ‘Rage’ Dixon and Danny ‘Dante’ Needham, alongside Lant’s son, Nathan. The joint statement emphasized that for more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass, and vision remained at the beating heart of Venom. No official cause of death has been publicly disclosed by the family or band representatives.

Photo: theguardian.com

In a deeply moving personal message included in the announcement, Nathan Lant thanked the global fanbase for their unwavering devotion over the years. “I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years. I know he really appreciated you all. He has laid down his soul, and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die,” he stated.

What Lies Ahead for Venom’s Legacy

As the international metal community processes the loss of one of its most distinct architects, tributes continue to circulate from admirers across generations, including notable figures like Scott Ian of Anthrax and Dave Grohl, with whom Lant collaborated on the 2004 Probot project. The band confirmed that while their frontman has passed, the cultural and sonic framework he constructed will persist through the global community of fans who continue to carry the flame.