The Sisters Grimm Season 2 Launches on Apple TV

Sabrina and Daphne Grimm are officially stepping up as detectives of the Ferryport Landing Police Department in Season 2 of The Sisters Grimm, which premieres on Apple TV today, Friday, October 2. Developed by showrunner Amy Higgins and produced by Titmouse, the animated kids’ series returns with six new episodes following the ongoing mystery of the Scarlet Hand.

The Bottom Line

Release Date: Season 2 of The Sisters Grimm launches today, Friday, October 2, on Apple TV with six new episodes.

Season 2 of The Sisters Grimm launches today, Friday, October 2, on Apple TV with six new episodes. The Plot: One year after the mysterious disappearance of Sabrina and Daphne’s parents, the sisters continue investigating the secrets of Ferryport Landing, where fairy tales and fairy tale creatures are real.

One year after the mysterious disappearance of Sabrina and Daphne’s parents, the sisters continue investigating the secrets of Ferryport Landing, where fairy tales and fairy tale creatures are real. Key Development: In a sneak peek clip, town mayor Charming officially names Sabrina (voiced by Ariel Winters) and Daphne (Leah Newman) as detectives of the Ferryport Landing Police Department.

Official Detective Badges Awarded by Mayor Charming

In the second season, the siblings tackle their roles. Mayor Charming, voiced by Abubakar Salim, formally inducts the young investigators into the local force as they work to solve the ongoing case of the Scarlet Hand. The narrative picks up one year following the mysterious disappearance of Sabrina and Daphne Grimm’s parents, anchoring the new season in the ongoing search for answers within a town where fairy tales and fairy tale creatures are real.

Production Team and Voice Cast for Season 2

The Apple TV series continues its run under the creative direction of Emmy Award nominee Amy Higgins as showrunner, alongside fellow Emmy Award nominee Erica Rothschild. Animation for the project is handled by the Emmy Award-winning studio Titmouse, with Sage Cotugno serving as supervising director. The voice cast features Ariel Winters as Sabrina, Leah Newman as Daphne, Laraine Newman as Relda, Billy Harris as Puck, and Harry Trevaldwyn as Mirror. Producers on the series include Higgins, Buckley, Elliot Blake, Philip Alberstat, Steven Amato, and Theresa Park, alongside Titmouse team members Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio.

Production Element Details Platform Apple TV Premiere Date Friday, October 2 Season Length 6 new episodes Animation Studio Titmouse Showrunner Amy Higgins

Ferryport Landing Police Department Expands Its Roster

With the official badge-awarding ceremony led by Mayor Charming, the series centers its second season around the young detectives navigating official law enforcement channels alongside their personal quest. The six new episodes are available to stream starting Friday, October 2, following the previously released S2 trailer.