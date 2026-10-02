Experts predict milder flu season, urge updated flu and COVID shots

University Health experts anticipate a milder flu season compared to prior years, driven by updated seasonal vaccines covering the H3N2 subclade K variant. Local health officials advise adults and children to receive their immunizations before October 31 to build optimal antibody defenses ahead of winter viral peaks.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Subclade K Variant: A specific genetic strain of the H3N2 influenza virus that drove flu cases during the 2025-2026 flu season, prompting an updated vaccine formulation.

A specific genetic strain of the H3N2 influenza virus that drove flu cases during the 2025-2026 flu season, prompting an updated vaccine formulation. Antibody Response Window: The time required for the body to respond to the shot and produce the necessary antibodies, which help fend off infection.

Updated H3N2 Subclade K Vaccine Targets Influenza Season

Local medical experts expect a milder influenza season ahead compared to previous years, though health agencies emphasize that vaccination remains essential. During the 2025-2026 flu season, a variant of the H3N2 virus known as subclade K drove flu cases. In response, University Health’s chief epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling confirmed that this year’s seasonal influenza vaccine has been updated to protect against subclade K alongside other primary circulating strains.

We need people to still get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from severe illness.” Health providers stress that the ideal window to receive the influenza shot is before October 31, allowing sufficient time for the body to mount an antibody response before cases peak between December and February.

COVID-19 cases have trended downward over recent years, but medical authorities advise maintaining updated vaccination statuses, particularly for vulnerable populations. I am hopeful this continues again with lower numbers this winter.” Because vaccine-induced immunity wanes over time, annual updates remain critical for sustained defense against severe clinical outcomes.

Major medical organizations—including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics—continue to recommend annual updated COVID-19 vaccines for adults and young children, despite federal shifts toward shared decision-making models. This guidance specifically targets children aged 6 to 23 months, older children and teens at elevated risk, unvaccinated individuals, and those residing in group settings or living with high-risk persons. Adults 65 and older are additionally advised to receive a booster dose six months after their initial vaccination.

Pathogen / Strain Primary Target Population Recommended Timing Key Risk Factors Influenza (H3N2 Subclade K) Everyone Before October 31 (effective through winter peak) Pediatric populations, elderly adults, chronic respiratory illness COVID-19 Adults, children 6 months and older Annual administration (boosters at 6 months for ages 65+) Pregnancy, immunosuppression, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma

Community Vaccine Access and Regional Distribution Networks

Vaccination services are widely available across local pharmacies and physician offices, with inoculations provided free of charge for individuals with active health insurance coverage. For uninsured residents, regional healthcare providers such as University Health and the City of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District (Metro Health) organize free community vaccine drives throughout the autumn months.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

American Medical Association (AMA).

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

University Health San Antonio.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.