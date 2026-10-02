60-Year-Old Ex-Executive Admits to 5 Sexual Assaults on Intellectual Disabled Woman

A former executive at a disability employment facility in Namdong-gu, Incheon, appeared in court on 2 and confessed to sexually assaulting a woman in her twenties with an intellectual developmental disability over five separate occasions between last summer and June.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Vulnerable populations, including individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, experience heightened risks of targeted exploitation within workplace environments.

Surreptitious medical presentations, such as delayed recognition of advanced pregnancy during unrelated surgical procedures, highlight critical communication gaps in clinical triage settings.

Forensic medical evaluations and timely psychological support protocols remain essential components of post-assault patient care pathways.

Incheon District Court Hearing Details

The first public trial for the 60-year-old male defendant, referred to as A, took place before Incheon District Court Criminal Division 14, presided over by Chief Judge Son Seung-beom, as reported by local news outlets. Prosecutors indicted A on charges of quasi-rape of a person with disabilities under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

[Incheon TV] Former executive accused of sexually assaulting a worker with an intellectual disabi…

Investigators state that A utilized his administrative authority as an executive at the disability employment facility to perpetrate the assaults. The incidents occurred in A’s personal residence and inside his vehicle. Both the defendant and the victim, referred to as B, have since resigned from their positions at the workplace. The formal investigation began only after B’s family discovered her pregnancy and reported the suspected sexual assault to law enforcement authorities. B subsequently gave birth to the child.

Family Reveals Delayed Pregnancy Discovery Outside Courtroom

During the court proceedings, B's father spoke to reporters outside the courtroom regarding the delayed discovery of the pregnancy. The family did not discover the pregnancy until March of this year, just one month before the birth, noting that B was classified as a high-risk obstetric patient during delivery.

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The father further claimed that A has offered no apologies and attempted to destroy potential evidence by replacing his mobile phone following the accusations. The court formally admitted all evidentiary documents submitted for the case during the hearing. The next trial session, scheduled for November 10 at 11:00 a.m., will focus on evidentiary examinations and additional legal arguments.

Healthcare providers must maintain rigorous diagnostic protocols during surgical procedures for patients with communication barriers or intellectual disabilities to ensure complete informed consent and accurate health assessments. Patients or families suspecting abuse should immediately contact local emergency medical services, law enforcement, or designated crisis intervention hotlines for comprehensive safety planning and forensic evaluation.

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