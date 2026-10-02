Brigham and Women’s Hospital Nurses Set October 14 Strike Date

Four thousand registered nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston plan to launch the largest open-ended nurse strike in Massachusetts history on Oct. 14, following a breakdown in contract negotiations with Mass General Brigham over wages, health insurance costs, and patient care protections, wcvb.com reported.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association announced that nearly 4,000 nurses submitted the required 10-day notice for an Unfair Labor Practice strike, setting a walkout time of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. This follows a one-day strike in July that failed to resolve disputes over cost-of-living increases, temporary travel nurse limits, and affordable healthcare benefits. Union bargaining committee chair Kelly Morgan stated that leadership has repeatedly attempted to negotiate an agreement without preconditions.

Thousands of Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses set strike date

Mass General Brigham representatives countered that their system remains committed to reaching a fair arrangement while maintaining competitive benefits. MGB spokesperson Jessica Pastore noted that the health system has proposed annual pay adjustments, including a 2.5% increase for nurses at the top step of a 20-step wage scale where nurses already receive annual 5% step raises, cbsnews.com reported. The union maintains that MGB is the state’s most profitable hospital system yet has pushed for multiyear pay freezes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Continuity of Patient Care: Brigham and Women’s Hospital officials state they have comprehensive contingency plans in place, utilizing experience gained from managing temporary replacement staff during the July work stoppage. Scope of the Disruption: As an open-ended strike, the walkout will continue indefinitely until both negotiating parties reach a formal contract agreement, potentially impacting non-emergency appointments and elective procedures across the Longwood medical area. Core Economic Disagreements: The labor dispute centers on balancing hospital operating costs, nurse compensation structures, and healthcare affordability.

Mass General Brigham Prepares Replacement Staff and Continuity Plans

During the July labor action, the Brigham brought on approximately 1,300 temporary travel nurses to maintain hospital operations over a five-day period, wgbh.org reported.

Brigham and Women's nurses set date for open-ended strike

The hospital maintains that its teams are fully prepared to deliver safe, high-quality care throughout the disruption using comprehensive continuity plans.

Broader Labor Tensions Across Boston Healthcare Systems

Nurses at Boston Medical Center also recently authorized a three-day strike, though no official start date has been established for that facility, according to wgbh.org.

Photo: wgbh.org

Federal mediators have attempted to schedule formal bargaining sessions between MGB and the Massachusetts Nurses Association, but those efforts have proven unsuccessful. Both sides remain at an impasse regarding whether preliminary conditions must be met before returning to the negotiating table ahead of the Oct. 14 deadline.

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

Patients with scheduled appointments, surgical procedures, or ongoing outpatient treatments at Brigham and Women’s Hospital should monitor official hospital communications regarding operational status changes. Individuals experiencing acute medical emergencies—such as chest pain, stroke symptoms, or severe trauma—should immediately call 911 or proceed to the nearest available emergency department, regardless of ongoing labor actions.

4,000 Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses authorize strike over pay, patient care

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