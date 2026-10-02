Sharon Horgan’s HBO series Youth filmed across London, England

Sharon Horgan’s new eight-episode HBO series Youth follows a 50-year-old divorcée navigating single life, career pressures, elderly parents, and a troubled 18-year-old son. Filming for the divorce comedy primarily took place across London, utilizing historic architectural spaces like The Old Sessions House for its workplace settings.

Where Did Filming Take Place Across London?

Production for HBO’s Youth centered heavily on the streets and historic interiors of the British capital.

Is Single Life in Your 50s Really That Bad? 5️⃣0️⃣ SHARON HORGAN Breaks Down New HBO Series 'Youth'

While London provides the backdrop for the narrative, the series weaves the city’s distinct urban environment into the emotional texture of mid-life re-entry. The production moves between recognizable metropolitan spaces and contained workplace interiors, mapping out the frantic daily rhythm of a woman balancing multiple generations of family responsibility.

What is the Plot and Who Stars in Youth?

The narrative centers on Alex, a 50-year-old divorcée played by Sharon Horgan, who confronts the unexpected realities of finding herself single again.

Sharon Horgan on what inspired Youth & Aran Murphy

Complicating her domestic life is her troubled 18-year-old son, Ruari, portrayed by Aran Murphy—son of actor Cillian Murphy. The script addresses contemporary cultural anxieties by examining the online influences shaping teenage boys, specifically how young men like Ruari ingest distorted ideas of masculinity within digital spaces. The ensemble cast features Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, and Robbie Gee, alongside supporting and guest appearances by Harriet Walter, Anne Reid, Freddie Fox, and Damian Lewis.

What Inspired Sharon Horgan to Write the Series?

The premise draws directly from personal and societal observations surrounding modern middle-age and relationship dissolution. Horgan explained the creative genesis of the project in interviews, noting the stark psychological threshold of finding oneself unpartnered later in life.

Photo: cntraveller.com

“When I found myself divorced, I genuinely thought I’d be alone forever. But at the same time, you think you have a freedom as well. You do suddenly think: ‘My kids have finished school, I’ve got some time to try and get this right.’”

Details of Key Production Facts for HBO's Youth Category Details Format 8-Episode HBO Series

Key Production Facts for HBO’s Youth Category Details Format 8-episode HBO series Primary Filming Location London, England (including The Old Sessions House) Creator & Lead Sharon Horgan Key Cast Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, Aran Murphy, Robbie Gee Supporting Cast Harriet Walter, Anne Reid, Freddie Fox, Damian Lewis

Details of Production Activity Ramped up Significantly During the Spring of 2026

Production activity ramped up significantly during the spring of 2026, with interior sequences captured at London landmarks like The Old Sessions House.