The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In Sparks Debate on RTÉ2

Season 4 Returns to RTÉ2 as The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In Sparks Fresh Debate

Season 4 of The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In premiered on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player at 10.10pm, bringing back hosts Johnny McMahon and John O’Brien alongside guests Jennifer Zamparelli, Jarlath Regan, and Paddy McDonnell. While RTÉ highlighted the return as a multi-award-winning hit series delivering its usual chaotic pub-style craic, critics pointed out that the format continues to lean heavily on familiar small-town caricatures.

The Bottom Line

Broadcaster: RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player stream the fourth season weekly on Thursdays at 10.10pm.

RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player stream the fourth season weekly on Thursdays at 10.10pm. Opening Lineup: The season premiere featured Jennifer Zamparelli, Jarlath Regan, Paddy McDonnell, and trad band Clada.

Inside the Season 4 Premiere Lineup

As reported by RTÉ, the fourth run of the entertainment series opened with a packed roster of guests. Jennifer Zamparelli joined the hosts to discuss her television career, revisit hidden-camera antics from The Fear, and share stories about married life. Comedian Jarlath Regan appeared to explain the linguistic differences between a “gobshite” and an “eejit” while discussing his experiences living abroad. Meanwhile, Belfast comedian Paddy McDonnell delivered a stand-up set, and Galway traditional music act Clada closed out the broadcast with “Step It Out Mary.”

Jumbo Breakfast Roll song

The broadcast also marked the return of The Parish Quiz segment. The premiere pitted Jack English from Adare, County Limerick against Laura Collins of Scartaglen, County Kerry, maintaining the show’s tradition of rural parish rivalry.

Balancing Pub Atmosphere and Regional Caricature

Johnny Smacks defended the show’s chaotic format ahead of the premiere, explaining that the production aims to replicate an unpredictable night out. “The best thing about The Late Night Lock In is that it doesn’t feel like a normal TV show,” Smacks noted via RTÉ’s promotional channels, adding that viewers can expect musical numbers and surprises that management may not have fully anticipated. Kildare Live also noted that Jarlath Regan highlighted the global reach and unique superpower of the Irish accent during the episode.”

Photo: RTE

However, The Irish Times offered a starkly different evaluation of the broadcast, describing the series as a “turkey with all the trimmings” that heavily leans into tired rural tropes. The review argued that the production reduces rural life to a repetitive cycle of chicken fillet rolls, county jerseys, and Massey Ferguson tractors, questioning how much longer the format can sustain itself.

Broadcast Schedule and Future Episodes

Parameter Details Show Title The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In (Season 4) Broadcaster RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player Airtime Thursdays at 10.10pm Premiere Guests Jennifer Zamparelli, Jarlath Regan, Paddy McDonnell, Clada

With Season 4 now underway, the programme continues to air weekly across RTÉ platforms.