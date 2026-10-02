IMSS Orders Audit Amid Concerns Over Infant Deaths at Centro Médico de Occidente

Following the deaths of six infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Centro Médico de Occidente in Guadalajara, Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) Director Zoé Robledo announced on October 2, 2026, that the hospital director and the head of the neonatal unit have been separated from their posts pending an independent clinical audit.

The fatalities, which occurred between June and August of 2026, have been linked by families and institutional findings to hospital-acquired infections involving the bacteria Klebsiella pneumoniae and the fungus Candida albicans. Alongside the personnel changes in Guadalajara, the health agency faces parallel scrutiny over five similar infant deaths recorded in mid-September at the Hospital General de Zona No. 1 in Durango, prompting federal authorities to establish a centralized operational command to oversee neonatal safety nationwide.

Independent Audit and Leadership Shakeup in Guadalajara

The evaluation aims to determine whether hospital-acquired infections directly caused or contributed to the deaths and whether preventable clinical failures occurred. Results from this independent review will be communicated directly to the affected families before broader public release.

To ensure total autonomy during the investigation, the hospital director and the head of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (UCIN) have been removed from their operational roles while the review moves forward. Simultaneously, the Instituto Nacional de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológica (INDRE) will perform genetic sequencing and deep epidemiological analysis on all identified microorganisms to map the precise origin of the contamination.

Photo: EL PAÍS

The institutional response follows months of mounting pressure from families. As documented in the sources, parents such as Lorena de Jesús Ramírez, Ismael Paredes Carmona, and Marcela—whose infant Anthony Jassiel passed away on July 7 after contracting both Klebsiella pneumoniae and Candida albicans—joined together to file a collective criminal complaint with the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR). The legal filing targets alleged negligence, poor hygiene practices, and a lack of basic protective gear among hospital staff during the prolonged hospital stays of their children.

Establishing a Unified Command for Newborn Safety

To prevent similar tragedies across the public health infrastructure, IMSS Director Zoé Robledo reached out to Health Secretary David Kershenobich and Cofepris Commissioner Víctor Hugo Borja to establish a unified Health Sector Operational Command dedicated to newborn safety across all 77 IMSS neonatal intensive care units nationwide, as noted in the sources. This task force will enforce standardized epidemiological surveillance, establish early outbreak warning systems, and mandate rigorous hygiene and sterilization protocols.

“Vamos a llegar al fondo”, aseguró Robledo, according to the sources. “Donde se confirme la falla habrá una reparación.”

The crisis extends beyond Jalisco. During his briefing, Robledo addressed five additional infant deaths recorded between September 1 and September 19 at the UCIN of the Hospital General de Zona No. 1 in Durango. Out of 11 severe cases isolated during that outbreak window, five infants died, while six recovered and were discharged. Adriana Toríz, coordinator of epidemiological surveillance for the IMSS, confirmed the presence of Klebsiella pneumoniae in four of the deceased infants from Durango, with environmental cultures returning negative and the unit temporarily closed to new admissions while national laboratories analyze genetic samples.

Photo: La Jornada

Accountability and Next Steps for Affected Families

Legal representatives for the families, including Augusto Acosta Aguilar, noted that internal institutional reviews operate under strict regulatory timelines, yet families continue to demand swift judicial accountability alongside administrative restructuring. The IMSS has committed to assigning dedicated institutional caseworkers to accompany each grieving family through the investigation process.

While the independent audits proceed in both Guadalajara and Durango, health officials maintain that hospital-associated infections remain a constant risk in high-complexity neonatal wards worldwide.