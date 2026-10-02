Marshmello and Alison Wonderland Headline Pokémon Night Out

The Pokémon Company International is bringing the franchise into the global electronic music scene with Pokémon Night Out, featuring Marshmello and Alison Wonderland. The concert series hits Los Angeles and London this autumn alongside international daytime family events for the brand’s 30th anniversary.

Marshmello and Alison Wonderland Headline Intuit Dome and The O2

For the first time in the franchise’s history, live dance music performances will anchor. Marshmello will headline the events as the primary artist, with Alison Wonderland supporting the bill. The two acts have created bespoke, unreleased music sets alongside custom visual storytelling developed exclusively for the production.

The electronic music experience comes to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on October 24, 2026, welcoming attendees ages 16 and up. Following the Los Angeles performance, the production moves overseas to The O2 in London on November 10, 2026. Tickets for the London engagement start at £55 before fees via AXS, while the Los Angeles date launched sales through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. PDT on April 17.

Photo: Pokemon

Behind-the-scenes material released by organizers provides an early look at large-scale production elements, test footage, and custom stage graphics. Both headlining and supporting performers share a genuine dedication to the franchise that stretches beyond typical concert appearances, anchoring a live audiovisual journey that honors nearly 30 years of shared adventures.

“The ‘What’s Your Favorite?’ campaign was designed to bring people together through a shared love of Pokémon – with immersive experiences like ‘Pokémon Night Out,’ we’re leveraging the power of music to unite Trainers across our global fan community.” Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company International

Okiura noted that both headliners share a genuine passion for the franchise that extends past traditional stage performances, framing the collaboration as a celebration of the community’s nearly three decades of adventures.

9pm EST Thursday Night Pokemon Livestream!

Livestream Access and Pokémon Center Merchandise Lines

Fans who cannot secure physical entry to the arena shows can still participate from home. The official Pokémon Twitch and YouTube channels will broadcast a live stream from the Intuit Dome on October 24 starting at 7:30 p.m. PDT.

Commemorative merchandise accompanies the tour via Pokémon Center, the premier online destination for official merchandise. The product selection includes apparel sporting the official event logo alongside featured pocket monsters, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, bucket hats, tote bags, neon-backlit posters, and location-exclusive pins. Fans also have the option to buy clear vinyl bags, which will be available for future events, both online and at the venues.

Global Family Events Roll Out Across International Cities

Pokémon Day Out will host interactive, all-ages daytime events throughout the summer months. Confirmed host cities include New York City, Mexico City, Bordeaux, and Dresden, pairing day-to-day family adventures with the broader 30th-anniversary milestone.