Lincoln vs. DSST Montview High School Soccer Preview

The Lincoln vs. DSST: Montview high school boys soccer match scheduled for October 2, 2026, brings together two Denver-area squads navigating vastly different trajectories through their autumn schedules.

As the autumn season crosses its midpoint, the statistical profiles of both programs underscore a stark divide in offensive output and defensive resilience. Lincoln arrives with a goals-per-game average of 2.3 against 2.1 goals allowed, buoyed by recent results that include a 3–1 victory over DMLK and draws against Littleton and Vista PEAK Prep, alongside losses to Pueblo West and DSST: College View. Meanwhile, the host DSST: Montview squad carries a 1–6–1 record and a 3A #52 state ranking, conceding an average of 4.0 goals per contest while generating 0.8 goals per match, according to MaxPreps match data.

Roster Depth and Squad Composition

The host DSST: Montview feature a deep varsity roster, anchored by goalkeepers Cesar Gonzales, Abraham Gomez, Jonathan Romero, Robert Pettersch, and Shia Fills. Outfield leadership for DSST: Montview includes seniors Eddie Estacuy, Mattew Kussamo, Adrian Ornelas, Diego Marquez, and Mehammad Seman, supported by juniors such as Daniel Garcia, Jonathan Parra, Samuel Rondon, Martin Garcia, Leonardo Zavala, Emmanuel Arroniz, Carlos Marquez, and Emiliano Zapata.

DSST College View High School Boys Soccer vs Lincoln 9.28.2026 W 1-0

Underclassmen rounding out the roster provide vital depth for the Denver program, featuring sophomores Omar Hassen, Fernando Diaz, Mohamed Ashmaig, Kenyer Noguera, Dani Li Wood, Isaac Anie-Alem, and Mustafa Abdien, alongside freshman Gabriel Luna. This youthful mix has faced a demanding slate, including recent fixtures against The Pinnacle.

Historical Context and Schedule Dynamics

A previous meeting listed for September 7, 2026, at DSST: Montview yielded no reported score, leaving tactical questions unresolved ahead of their early October clash. Both teams have endured punishing stretches in recent weeks as they navigate league play within Colorado’s 3A classification.

Lincoln’s autumn campaign features notable competitive high points, highlighted by a 4–1 victory over Denver West on August 27 and a 3–3 draw against Dakota Ridge on September 3. However, defensive lapses against Pueblo West—resulting in a 5–1 defeat—and a tight 1–0 loss to DSST: College View have kept the team searching for consistent 80-minute performances.

Defensive Challenges for the Knights

The Knights’ lone bright spots during their recent run include a 3–1 victory over DSST: Elevate Northeast on September 14 and a 2–2 draw against DSST: Cedar on September 3.

Goalkeeping performances from the five goalkeepers Gonzales, Gomez, Romero, Pettersch, and Fills have been repeatedly tested by opponents averaging four goals per match against the Montview backline.

Looking Ahead in CHSAA Play

With the October 2 showdown serving as a critical benchmark, both sides aim to solidify their postseason positioning. Lincoln seeks to capitalize on its higher ranking and superior offensive production, while DSST: Montview looks to leverage home-field advantage to spark a late-season turnaround.