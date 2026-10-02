Will Smith and Sharks Beat Panthers in Overtime Season Opener

<>

San Jose Sharks secured an opening-night victory as Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini orchestrated a dramatic offensive surge, overcoming a three-goal deficit before defeating the Florida Panthers in overtime. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid opened his Edmonton Oilers campaign with a five-point masterpiece.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini Spark San Jose Opening-Night Comeback

San Jose built an early 3-0 advantage behind Mason Marchment’s opening goal at 14:20 of the first period. Will Smith then took control in the second frame, striking shorthanded at 5:52 and adding a power-play tally at 10:37. Both markers featured primary helpers from Macklin Celebrini. At 21 years and 198 days old, Smith surpassed Kevin Labanc’s 2017 franchise benchmark to become the youngest Shark to record multiple goals in a season opener.

Smith also became the first San Jose skater to open a campaign with a multi-goal game since Tomas Hertl accomplished the feat in 2021. But the defending champions from Florida mounted a fierce response before the second intermission. Eetu Luostarinen capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 17:10 to cut the deficit. Luostarinen struck again at 5:01 of the third period, and Matthew Tkachuk leveled the score at 3-3 just 17 seconds later.

Sharks Win Season Opener in Dramatic Overtime Thriller — Panthers Rally Falls Short

Rapid Response Tests San Jose Defenses in the Third Period

The quickfire sequence from Luostarinen and Tkachuk generated the two fastest goals for Florida since November 30, 2024, when the franchise scored twice in an 11-second span. That sudden offensive explosion wiped out San Jose’s three-goal cushion and forced the contest into extra time. The visitors controlled large stretches of the territorial play during the third period, exploiting defensive zone turnovers to transition quickly through the neutral zone.

Yet the young Sharks regrouped in overtime. Cagnoni finished the decisive sequence, capping off a passing play initiated alongside Smith. Smith concluded the evening with three points via two goals and one assist. Celebrini distributed three helpers, completing his second multi-point performance in a season opener following his one-goal, one-assist debut during the 2024-25 campaign. Celebrini stands as the first San Jose player with multiple points in two season openers since Tomas Hertl accomplished the feat across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 schedules.

Connor McDavid Opens Edmonton Campaign With Five-Point Masterpiece

While San Jose relied on youthful energy, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid delivered a historic individual performance to open his own campaign. The superstar center collected five points, including four assists, orchestrating the Oilers’ attack with pinpoint precision on the rush and in the offensive zone. The outing marked McDavid’s 15th career regular-season game featuring at least five points.

That milestone matches the seventh-highest total of five-point games in NHL history. Within the franchise record books, McDavid surpassed Jari Kurri’s mark of 14 such performances, solidifying sole possession of second place behind Wayne Gretzky’s staggering total of 79. McDavid recorded his 15th career game with four assists, tying Adam Oates and Dale Hawerchuk for the fifth-most games with four helpers in league history.

Player Team Key Statistics Milestone Achieved Will Smith San Jose Sharks 2 Goals, 1 Assist (3 Points) Youngest Shark to score multiple goals in a season opener Macklin Celebrini San Jose Sharks 3 Assists (3 Points) First Shark with multi-point openers in two season openers since Hertl Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 1 Goal, 4 Assists (5 Points) 15th career 5-point game, passing Jari Kurri in franchise history

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.