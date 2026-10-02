Subscribers found a physical special print edition waiting for them, and copies arrived directly at the White House, featuring an investigation into rogue police officers using nationwide license-plate surveillance cameras to stalk women. During a visit to The Washington Post, Stig Ørskov, CEO of WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, was introduced to what he described as one of the most ambitious projects of this kind he has seen, remarking on What it took to uncover this story.

Inside the Mechanics of a Dead-End Investigation

Instead of simply presenting finished reporting, The Washington Post produced two special print sections designed to take readers step-by-step through the making of the surveillance camera investigation. wan-ifra.org reported that the first section follows journalists deep into their reporting process only to hit a dead end, while the second section picks up from that hurdle to show how reporters resumed digging, secured a breakthrough, and uncovered the full story.

Florida woman wrongfully jailed after police misuse Flock surveillance camera data

The published sections feature raw materials, including interviews, documents, police and court records, and individual pieces of evidence that had to be linked together.

Impacts of Flock Surveillance Camera Misuse

The core investigation focused on the misuse of Flock surveillance cameras by law enforcement personnel.

Privacy groups raise red flags over police misuse of Flock cameras

A New Strategic Direction Under Executive Editor Matt Murray

The Washington Post has placed original investigative reporting at the center of its future strategy under Executive Editor Matt Murray, following a demanding period of change and difficult decisions at the publication. wan-ifra.org noted that the new “Relentless” brand platform makes concrete examples of investigative work visible to audiences, demonstrating how facts are established and how reporting holds power to account. The campaign’s promotional film was produced by Blinkink and directed by Sabih Mahmood through agency Uncommon Creative Studio. Therefore, the new campaign by Uncommon, which emphasises the newspaper’s ongoing commitment to journalism, makes sense alongside the work of Dietmar Schantin, who supports The Washington Post in the continued development of its newsroom following his time at WAN-IFRA where he was known to Stig Ørskov.

Launch of Washington Post Impact Report

Alongside the print editions and film campaign, Uncommon created an internal “indestructible” press pass to be awarded to Washington Post journalists later this year. The physical passes will be presented in connection with the paper’s Ben Bradlee Awards, established to honor the relentless and courageous pursuit of truth by an individual or team of Washington Post journalists.

Police misuse of Flock cameras sparks backlash

The launch of the brand platform coincided with the release of the inaugural Washington Post Impact Report. That report features a collection of more than 40 stories submitted by reporters and editors to highlight the newspaper’s role in addressing wrongdoing, improving lives, and supporting democracy, with a second edition scheduled to publish in the first half of 2027.