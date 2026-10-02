WNBA Season Ended by Las Vegas’ Dominant Win

Indiana Fever Elimination Ends Summer Run After Game 3 Loss to Las Vegas

The Indiana Fever concluded their WNBA season following an elimination loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Bottom Line The Outcome: The Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA postseason by the Las Vegas Aces following a decisive Game 3 defeat on Thursday night.

The Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA postseason by the Las Vegas Aces following a decisive Game 3 defeat on Thursday night. The Controversy: Guard Lexie Hull was slammed to the ground during play without a review, drawing sharp criticism from coaching staff over league officiating standards.

Guard Lexie Hull was slammed to the ground during play without a review, drawing sharp criticism from coaching staff over league officiating standards. The Aftermath: Players transition into the offseason, with Caitlin Clark entering a competitive hiatus and teammates pivoting toward content creation and recovery.

Caitlin Clark and Teammates Face Offseason After Playoff Exit

Caitlin Clark finished the contest with a bloody mouth, leaving it all on the floor before heading into an extended hiatus that runs through next May. Sophie Cunningham similarly turns the page toward off-the-court ventures, including active digital content creation and her ongoing podcast projects.

Meanwhile, guard Lexie Hull faces a demanding physical recovery after absorbing heavy contact during the high-stakes matchup. The physical nature of the postseason series highlighted ongoing debates regarding officiating consistency across the league’s calendar.

Officiating Scrutiny Intensifies Following Physical Play and No-Calls

The defining sequence of Game 3 centered on a violent collision involving Lexie Hull, which ignited immediate outrage from the Indiana bench. According to reporting, Hull was pulled down in an armbar-like motion and thrown directly to the ground, only to be whistled for a personal foul herself. Fever head coach Stephanie White immediately appealed to the officiating crew for a video review of the sequence.

The on-court zebras allowed the Las Vegas Aces to proceed immediately with free throw attempts, bypassing any formal review process and ending Indiana’s window to challenge the call. The incident echoes earlier high-profile controversies from the summer, including an uncalled elbow that fractured Sophie Cunningham’s teeth and past public criticisms from legends like Lisa Leslie regarding physical contact and player protection.

WNBA Playoff Exit Metrics and Offseason Timeline

Player / Figure Team Postseason Status Immediate Offseason Focus Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Eliminated (Game 3) Competitive hiatus until next May Lexie Hull Indiana Fever Eliminated (Game 3) Physical recovery and ice bath therapy Sophie Cunningham Indiana Fever Eliminated (Game 3) Podcast and Instagram content expansion Stephanie White Indiana Fever Eliminated (Game 3)

Looking Ahead to the WNBA Offseason

The controversial conclusion to Game 3 leaves front offices and league executives facing mounting pressure to address standard review protocols before the next tip-off in May.