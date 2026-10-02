Universiteit Maastricht student cleared over Instagram video

Prosecutors Clear Maastricht Student Over Instagram Video

A 22-year-old student at Universiteit Maastricht will face no criminal charges after Dutch authorities reviewed a September 26 Instagram video featuring footage of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, according to telegraaf.nl. The Openbaar Ministerie and local police jointly concluded that the post contained no punishable offenses, finding no evidence of terrorism glorification, public incitement, or involvement in an attack. The controversial post has since been deleted.

Inside the Disputed September 26 Post

The legal scrutiny focused entirely on the short social media clip. In the video, the student watched television news coverage of the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. When masked Hamas fighters appeared on the screen, the student said “This is me.” Following a thorough review, investigators determined those actions crossed no legal red lines, clearing the way of any criminal liability.

Campus Suspension and Administrative Talks

Despite the legal clearance, the online fallout triggered immediate institutional turbulence. Universiteit Maastricht suspended the student in the wake of the video and the subsequent campus reaction. College board members held meetings with the student this week. According to the university, the student expressed deep distress over the uproar, maintaining that the video was a misunderstanding. Administrators acknowledged the campus unrest and are currently discussing terms for the student to safely resume his studies.

Minister Letschert Leaves Safety to University

Education Minister Letschert refused to step into the university’s internal disciplinary process, placing the burden squarely on school leadership. Letschert stated that the institution remains responsible for the safety of every student and will be held accountable for that duty, telegraaf.nl reported. Earlier in the day, the minister met with a delegation of Jewish students and staff to address wider concerns regarding campus safety measures.