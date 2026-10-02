Manchester City Appeals Against Guilty Verdict Over Financial Breaches

Manchester City Files Comprehensive Appeal Against Premier League Financial Verdict

Manchester City officially lodged a comprehensive appeal on October 1, 2026, against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules over a nine-season span. As reuters.com reported, the club argues the verdict contains clear material errors of law, principle, and fact.

Accusations Detailed in Independent Commission Ruling

The original independent commission ruling, published on Tuesday, detailed accusations that Manchester City utilized “sham” commercial contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. City CEO Ferran Soriano pushed back against the findings in a staff video message, stating that the entire case relies on a single false premise regarding Abu Dhabi sponsorships injecting the owner’s personal money secretly.

🚨BREAKING: Manchester City LODGE APPEAL against guilty verdict for financial breaches!

Legal sources indicate that City’s appeal strategy will contend that the funds in question originated directly from the Abu Dhabi government rather than the club’s private owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG). This distinction places fresh scrutiny on whether the club operates under private ownership or state backing. Meanwhile, the Premier League maintains that City also failed to cooperate with investigations across three out of four specific charges.

Summary of Premier League Disciplinary Case Against Manchester City Metric / Detail Premier League Commission Findings Manchester City Stance Involved Seasons Nine seasons (2009-10 to 2017-18) Maintains total innocence across all charges Disputed Financial Volume More than £900 million ($1.19 billion) in inflated revenue and understated costs Asserts existence of irrefutable supporting evidence Cooperation Charges Guilty on three out of four non-cooperation counts Argues verdict contains material errors of law and fact

Fast-Track Appeal Rules and Confidential Proceedings

The appeal will be reviewed by an independent three-member board appointed by the chair of the league’s judicial panel. Under the Premier League’s fast-track rules highlighted by reuters.com, the appeal hearing is expected to take place within 12 weeks of lodging, with a final decision delivered within 30 days of the hearing’s conclusion. Legal commentators note that City are expected to challenge whether these fast-track provisions even applied when charges were initially laid in February 2023.

Much like the initial hearings, the appeal board proceedings will remain strictly private and confidential. The board holds the authority to dismiss the appeal, allow it, refer aspects back to the commission, or adjust any imposed sanctions. Once the appeal board issues its final ruling, no further challenges can be made outside of limited arbitration processes.

Wider Repercussions Across English Football and Government

The fallout extends well beyond the football pitch, drawing attention from regulatory bodies and lawmakers alike. Simultaneously, parliament’s Treasury Committee chair Meg Hillier wrote to Britain’s tax authority, HMRC, questioning what actions are being taken in response to the commission’s findings of over 100 individual rule breaches.

Photo: espn.com

Sports lawyers suggest that the resolution could trigger years of subsequent litigation. Rival clubs, players, and agents continue to assess whether the findings provide grounds for individual compensation claims as the legal battle enters its next crucial phase.

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Man City lodge appeal against disciplinary verdicts | "They insist they've done nothing wrong"