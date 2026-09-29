Premier League Confirms Manchester City Guilty of 100+ Financial Rule Breaches

Manchester City has been found guilty of all charges related to financial rule breaches between 2009-10 and 2017-18 by an independent Commission. The Premier League confirmed the club arranged sham contracts, artificially inflated revenues, and failed to cooperate, uncovering a disguised funding scheme totaling £830.69m.

The Anatomy of the £830.69 Million Disguised Funding Scheme

The independent Commission’s redacted report details well over 100 alleged individual breaches across four broad charge categories. Investigators established that Manchester City systematically circumvented Premier League regulations over nearly a decade. By relying on sham agreements with commercial partners, the club artificially inflated its balance sheet. Crucially, the Commission noted that this disguised funding scheme—valued at £830.69m—allowed the club to avoid recording what would otherwise have stood as the largest single-season loss in Premier League history during the 2009-10 campaign.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, emphasized the gravity of the findings. The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period, detailing how the club systematically broke rules for nearly a decade. Masters noted that the outcome vindicates the league’s difficult, long-running pursuit of independent fact-finding to protect the integrity and competitive balance of the competition for all clubs and supporters.

Inside the Regulatory Clash and Next Legal Steps

While the Premier League maintains that the rules approved by the clubs themselves must be robustly upheld, Manchester City has forcefully rejected the commission’s conclusions. In an official club statement, City declared itself both disappointed and surprised by the opinion. The club asserted that it is innocent of the accusations and that a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence supports its positions.

Photo: bbc.com

City confirmed the club will pursue all available appeal avenues. The club argues that the independent commission’s opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle, and fact, rendering the current ruling unsafe. With significant elements of the regulatory process still uncompleted, the legal battle between English football’s governing body and the club enters a high-stakes appellate phase.

Regulatory Findings Summary: Manchester City (2009-10 to 2017-18) Category Details & Findings Financial / Operational Impact Commercial Contracts Found guilty of arranging “sham contracts” with commercial partners. Disguised funding scheme totaling £830.69m. Revenue & Cost Manipulation Relied on misleading accounts to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs. Avoided record-breaking single-season financial loss in 2009-10. Cooperation Guilty of the majority of charges regarding failure to cooperate. Prolonged independent commission investigation.

The Road Ahead for English Football Governance

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.