Milford High School Football Player Ayden Hayes Brain Dead After Crash, Organ Donor Legacy

On Monday, the family of 15-year-old Ayden Hayes remained at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. They gathered to wait for organ matches before saying goodbye to their son, a Milford High School sophomore and six-man football player who is brain dead following a four-wheeler crash in Ellis County.

The Bottom Line

The Event: Ayden Hayes, 15, was in a four-wheeler crash on Dale Acres in Ellis County around midnight Sunday.

Ayden Hayes, 15, was in a four-wheeler crash on Dale Acres in Ellis County around midnight Sunday. Medical Status: Hayes is being kept at the hospital so his organs can be donated.

Hayes is being kept at the hospital so his organs can be donated. Community Response: The community is planning a memorial to honor Ayden at Milford City Park on Monday, alongside an online fundraiser to help cover unexpected costs.

A Late-Night Accident on Familiar Terrain

The incident unfolded around midnight on Sunday on a back road in Ellis County. According to his parents, Donald and Amy Hayes, Ayden was riding with friends when the crash occurred on a route he had known well.

“He could have drove those roads with his eyes closed,” Amy Hayes stated. Donald and Amy Hayes were called to the scene around midnight Sunday.

Athletic Legacy and Hospital Vigil

His parents watched him score a touchdown last week, not knowing it would be his last game. His picture still hangs at the school, while tributes have filled social media.

His parents chose organ donation. “It just means his legacy carries on,” Donald Hayes said of the decision. The family stayed through Monday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Community Memorial and Relief Fund

To honor Ayden, the community is planning a memorial at Milford City Park on Monday. Amy Hayes acknowledged the support, noting that public expressions of grief provide a measure of comfort. “That’s the only thing that makes this a little easier, is to know how much he was loved,” she said.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help cover unexpected costs. “Any contribution, no matter the size, will directly ease the burden on the Hayes family during this incredible dark time,” the fundraiser organizer said.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.