Revenue enforces €2 union handling fee on non-EU items

Beginning 1 November, Revenue will enforce a mandatory €2 union handling fee on all non-EU e-commerce items shipped to consumers, regardless of item value. This non-refundable charge compounds existing customs duties.

The Bottom Line For Cross-Border Trade The New Tariff Layer: The €2 union handling fee applies to every distinct item originating outside the EU, stacking on top of the existing €3 customs duty per item that has applied since 1 July. High-Volume Disproportion: Low-value consignments represent 88% of total consignments in Ireland and 97% across the broader EU. Checkout Burden Shift: Although vendors will formally be liable to remit the new €2 charge, shoppers will likely see this expense added to their totals at digital checkout.

The Mechanics of the EU Union Handling Fee

The regulatory shift targets the growth of eCommerce. Data from Revenue shows that low-value consignments (LVCs – valued at less than €150) entering the EU escalated sharply from 660 million in 2022 to 5.7 billion over the course of last year. While these shipments account for 97% of physical consignments arriving in the EU, they represent a mere 2% of total import value.

In Ireland, LVCs account for approximately 88% of total consignments. For example, an online purchase from outside the EU costing €10 and consisting of a pen, a notebook, and a key ring comprises three distinct articles. Since 1 July, the €3 customs duty charge applies to each unique item, resulting in customs duty of €9, plus VAT. From 1 November, an additional ‘union handling fee’ of €2 per item will also apply, adding €6. The total additional charges will therefore be €15, plus VAT.

On the other hand, a parcel containing a pair of identical pens is treated as a single article; consequently, this delivery incurs only a €3 customs duty plus VAT, alongside the €2 Union Handling Fee taking effect 1 November, bringing the total to €5 plus VAT. Should a shipment exceed €150 in value, standard product-specific customs duties will apply instead of the flat €3 Customs Duty rate.

Regulatory Cost Breakdown for Non-EU Imports Consignment Type Item Value Customs Duty Rate Union Handling Fee Low-Value Consignment (LVC) Under €150 €3 per unique item €2 per unique item Standard Consignment Over €150 Specific customs duty €4 Domestic / Intra-EU Any Value Exempt Exempt

Supply Chain and Retailer Pass-Through Strategies

While the initial obligation to settle the €2 fee falls on the retail merchant, buyers should expect these expenses to be transferred to them during the online payment process.

Shoppers browsing online stores might be misled into thinking a retailer operates locally—such as by utilizing a “.ie” web address or displaying costs in euros—even though merchandise might originate outside the EU and thus trigger these extra levies.

Macroeconomic Pressure on E-Commerce Margins

According to Revenue, this non-refundable levy aims to offset rising operational expenses faced by customs officials due to the exponential expansion of digital commerce in recent times.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.