Hong Kong Passengers Affected by Thai Airways Flight Delays and Lost Baggage

Suvarnabhumi Airport Baggage Crisis Leaves 5,000 Thai Airways Suitcases Stranded

What should have been a seamless journey for visitors arriving in Thailand devolved into an exhausting ordeal of lost luggage, vague updates, and mounting frustration. Among those caught in the gridlock was Hong Kong passenger Lui Wing-fai, who arrived in Bangkok on Sunday, Sept. 27, only to find his baggage missing and his travel plans upended.

“I come to Thailand a lot because I love this country, honestly, but after this round, I might have to think again,” Lui told BBC Thai from the emergency command center established on the second floor of Suvarnabhumi Airport, stretching from the left wing to Gate 2. After enduring a flight from Hong Kong delayed by more than six hours without advance notice, explanation, or compensation, Lui spent the first days of his trip hunting down his belongings. “Frankly speaking, my whole trip was spent waiting for bags and flights, and I am still worried about how tomorrow’s travel will go,” he said.

The baggage crisis is not merely an inconvenience for tourists; it is the visible symptom of a deep operational paralysis gripping Thailand’s national carrier. While passengers lined up for hours without official guidance, hoping for automated tracking updates that failed to materialize, airline executives were forced to confront a severe labor shortage crippling ground operations.

The Human Cost of Floodwaters and Labor Shortages

Behind the mountain of unclaimed luggage lies a compounding crisis of displaced personnel. Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, addressed the disruptions by acknowledging that flights departing from Bangkok over a critical two-day window faced near-total delays due to strict capacity constraints. The root cause, however, extends far beyond typical airline scheduling friction.

Severe flooding in areas surrounding the airport trapped numerous operational workers in their homes, preventing them from reporting to duty. The disruption hit two distinct labor tiers hardest: general workers and specialized personnel holding mandatory licenses for ramp operations. While the system typically relies on roughly 500 general workers, more than 200 were abruptly missing from the workforce.

The shortage of specialized talent proved even more catastrophic. Positions requiring certified personnel to service aircraft on the tarmac—traditionally staffed by a team of around 45—saw numbers plummet to just 20 active workers. To bridge the gap, airline leadership coordinated with security agencies and deployed military trucks to navigate flooded neighborhoods and extract stranded employees. Yet, despite management’s hands-on intervention in the field, many workers remained unable to return, torn between airline duties and the urgent need to protect their flooded homes and families.

Clearing the Cargo Bottleneck and Restoring Operations

The ripple effects quickly choked cargo facilities as well. With logistics providers and freight forwarders unable to access warehouses due to the localized labor deficit, cargo piled up and overwhelmed storage bays. Thai Airways responded by urging commercial clients and transport operators to rapidly clear their shipments to free up operational space, while attempting to stabilize staffing levels by deploying 100 military personnel for general duties and offering additional financial incentives to active workers.

Photo: bangkokbiznews.com

For passengers like Lui, who finally recovered his luggage at noon on Sept. 29 just a day before his scheduled departure, administrative measures offer little comfort for lost vacation time.