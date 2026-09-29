Adel Boulbina Scores Free Kick for Algeria Against Burundi

Adel Boulbina ended a nearly eight-month international goalless drought with a stunning set-piece that drew immediate comparisons to Argentina legend Lionel Messi. The Al-Diriyah player delivered the crucial strike during the second matchday of the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against Burundi.

A Messi-Esque Masterclass in Burundi

Reports noted the technical precision of the effort, pointing out that the Argentine maestro currently sits just two goals shy of becoming the all-time leading free-kick scorer in football history.

Rescuing Algeria from a Two-Goal Deficit

The fixture saw Algeria fall behind by two goals before mounting a rapid comeback. Boulbina’s extraordinary free-kick leveled the scoreline and shifted momentum back to the North African squad.

Finding themselves down by two goals, the team relied on individual brilliance and collective determination to salvage a result within minutes. Boulbina’s contribution proved vital in turning the tide during a high-stakes fixture in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Ending an Eight-Month International Drought

The strike in Burundi marked Boulbina’s first goal for Algeria since January 6. On that date, he secured a decisive victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo during the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

His prolonged absence from the international scoresheet came to an end in spectacular fashion. The performance underscores a strong start to the season for the player, highlighting his growing confidence on the international stage.

Carrying Club Form to National Duty

The player’s resurgence follows a summer transfer to Saudi club Al-Diriyah from Qatar’s Al-Duhail, where he netted two goals across four appearances.

Algeria continues its qualification campaign with momentum restored.