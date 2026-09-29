Ken Daiki Wins Bronze in Kurash at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026

Ken Daikichi secured a bronze medal in the men’s 81kg division at the 20th Asian Games at the Aichi Prefectural Budokan on September 28, 2026.

From the Tatami to Kurash: The Tactical Transition

The 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya brought a unique combat sports storyline into sharp focus on September 28, 2026. Ken Daikichi, stepping away from a distinguished judo career and entering the corporate workforce earlier in April, proved his competitive edge remains razor-sharp in the traditional Central Asian jacket-wrestling discipline of Kurash.

Opening his campaign in the men’s 81kg bracket, Daikichi relied on tactical patience. He probed his opponents with measured movement before exploiting defensive lapses with sharp foot sweeps. Securing two early “Yuko” scores via swift Ashi-waza, he established early control and advanced comfortably into the quarterfinals with clean, dominant throws.

The Semifinal Battle and Tactical Adjustments

The toughest test awaited in the semifinal against a seasoned Central Asian contender. Facing high-tempo grip fighting and relentless defensive pressure, Daikichi had to navigate strict refereeing interpretations. A furious exchange sparked a video assistant referee (VAR) review after Daikichi countered an aggressive attack, though the sequence ultimately yielded no score.

Falling behind on a subsequent “Waza-ari,” Daikichi shifted into a high-risk, high-reward forward press. Pushing his opponent to the brink of passivity and forcing penalties (“Shido”), he fought back to claim a late “Yuko.” Time ultimately expired on his championship aspirations, but the late-stage onslaught secured a hard-earned bronze medal for the Japanese delegation.

Ken Daikichi’s Asian Games 2026 Path to Podium Round Opponent Tier Scoring Method Result Opening Match Preliminary Dual Yuko via Ashi-waza Win Quarterfinal Regional Contender Accumulation of waste Win Semifinal Central Asian Seed Late Yuko / Shido pressure (Lost on Waza-ari) Bronze Medal

Reflections from the Mixed Zone

Reflecting on his journey from elite judo retirement to an international Kurash podium, Daikichi offered candid insights into the realities of cross-sport adaptation.

“The opponent was tough, but I feel I managed to execute my style,” Daikichi remarked in the mixed zone. Balancing a full-time corporate job since April with evening training sessions at his alma mater and local dojos, he emphasized the joy of competition.

“Coming from judo, stepping into Kurash presented unique challenges regarding rule adaptations and match management. But at the end of the day, I was able to press forward with an attacking mindset. Experiencing once again the pure joy of throwing an opponent through hard work and mutual commitment is what makes combat sports special. While this is my final official tournament as an athlete, I intend to feed the techniques and experiences I’ve gained back into judo and my next steps.”