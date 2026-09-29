Ali Hazelwood Announces ‘The Love Hypothesis’ Sequel, ‘The Two-Body Problem

Author Ali Hazelwood is expanding her BookTok phenomenon with a sequel titled The Two-Body Problem, scheduled for release on February 2, 2027. The upcoming book follows characters Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen.

Meanwhile, MRC is developing a film based on the book for Amazon MGM Studios. The early development of the sequel project follows the recent release of Prime Video’s adaptation of Hazelwood’s bestseller The Love Hypothesis, which stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman.

Details of the Upcoming Sequel

Hazelwood announced on Tuesday that she will release the sequel next February. Sharing the cover on her social media, the author noted that the book spans a couple of years. She described the story as a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil, and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner.

Addressing her readers, Hazelwood added, As someone who gets VERY attached to stories and characters, I know that unannounced sequels can be blindsiding, so feel free to skip this book and overwrite it with whatever headcanon you prefer, and I’ll see you on the next one! But if you want to read more about Adam and Olive, The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years, and it’s a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil, and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner.

Adaptation and Publishing Success

Since its publication in 2021, The Love Hypothesis has grown into a New York Times bestseller, a BookTok obsession, and a career launchpad that turned Hazelwood into a household name. Her books have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, with several titles already in the book-to-screen pipeline.

The recent film adaptation premiered on September 23 on Prime Video. It was directed by Claire Scanlon and produced by Elizabeth Cantillon. The romance follows Olive Smith, a graduate student and Stanford Ph.D. candidate who enters a fake romance with the stern Adam Carlsen to reassure her friend Anh that her feelings for her bestie’s current love interest are in the past.