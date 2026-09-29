Amira Aly celebrates 34th birthday expecting her third child

As Amira Aly celebrates her 34th birthday at home in late September 2026, she is expecting her third child—her first with partner Christian Düren. Aly shared intimate details of her celebration on Instagram, highlighting handmade cards from her sons with comedian Oliver Pocher.

Amira Aly Marks 34th Birthday Expecting Third Child with Christian Düren

Amira Aly marked her 34th birthday at home on September 29, 2026, surrounded by floral arrangements, balloons, and sweet mementos from her family. Unlike the previous year, when she celebrated in her Austrian hometown of Klagenfurt with her brother Hima and partner Christian Düren, this year’s observance remained intentionally subdued due to her pregnancy.

The moderator announced her pregnancy in May 2026, marking her first child with Düren, whom she has been with since late 2023. After making their official debut as a couple in July 2024 at a Marc Cain fashion show in Potsdam, Aly subsequently shared in August that they are expecting a baby girl.

Patchwork Family Dynamics and Public Reactions Across Entertainment Circles

The expanding family structure represents a significant transitional phase. Oliver Pocher previously characterized the pregnancy of Amira Aly as a great challenge for the patchwork family.

Prominent figures from the entertainment and media industries quickly extended public well-wishes via social media. Former podcast partner Paula Lambert, along with public personalities Lilly Becker, Frauke Ludowig, and Marlene Lufen, offered congratulatory messages beneath Aly’s celebratory post.

Navigating Public Milestones and Private Family Growth

As Amira Aly enters her 34th year, the convergence of public visibility and private family expansion highlights the complexities of modern motherhood.