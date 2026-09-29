Dallas Issues Flood Watch as Heavy Tropical Moisture Arrives

North Texas is bracing for a dramatic shift in weather as a Flood Watch goes into effect, marking the end of a prolonged dry spell with the arrival of heavy tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo and a slow-moving upper-level disturbance.

From Sunny Skies to a Flood Watch

On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Dallas and the surrounding region experienced one final quiet, mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing to a high of around 88 degrees. South-southeast breezes picked up speed, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph as high clouds began streaming in from the west.

That fleeting calm will shatter by Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters with the FOX 4 weather team indicate that the remnants of Hurricane Polo are colliding with an approaching weather system, setting the stage for widespread, heavy rainfall across North Texas.

Rainfall Totals and High-Risk Zones

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region as conditions deteriorate rapidly Wednesday night into Thursday. Widespread rainfall totals are projected to reach 2 to 4 inches area-wide.

Certain pockets could see significantly higher impacts. Isolated rainfall amounts exceeding 5 inches are entirely possible, particularly along and west of the I-35 corridor. This surge of water creates a serious hazard for the Thursday morning commute, threatening low-water crossings and urban drainage systems.

Cooler Temperatures and Extended Timeline

The incoming deluge brings one undeniable silver lining: a sharp drop in temperatures. The persistent 90-degree heat will clear out of the forecast by midweek, replaced by daytime highs settling into the comfortable 60s and 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to linger through Friday as additional atmospheric energy ripples across the region. Rain chances will remain elevated before gradually tapering off over the upcoming weekend, giving residents a wet and cautious end to the workweek.

Navigating the Severe Weather Threat

Local emergency management and weather officials advise residents in flood-prone areas to monitor the forecast closely and prepare for potential disruptions. Commuters should check local road conditions before heading out, avoid flooded roadways entirely, and secure any loose outdoor items against gusty winds.

As North Texas transitions from late-summer heat to a soggy autumn pattern, how is your neighborhood preparing for the incoming heavy rainfall?