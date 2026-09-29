Lawrence Dallaglio to Sell 2003 World Cup Medal After Bankruptcy

Former England rugby captain Lawrence Dallaglio is auctioning his 2003 Rugby World Cup winner’s medal, alongside several other career accolades, following bankruptcy proceedings. The 54-year-old sports star’s collection, which carries an estimated total value of £180,000, is scheduled to go under the hammer at Budd’s in Northamptonshire on 13 October.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Collector Valuation Spike: The 2003 World Cup winner’s medal alone is projected to command between £50,000 and £80,000 at auction. Historic Memorabilia Footprint: Additional items hitting the market include a British and Irish Lions cap, a 1993 World Cup Sevens winner’s medal, and a 2003 Six Nations Championship winner’s medal. Public Asset Liquidation: The high-profile auction underscores the financial pressures professional athletes can face following post-retirement legal and personal restructuring.

The Anatomy of a Rugby Icon’s Bankruptcy

Lawrence Dallaglio was a cornerstone of the historic England squad that clinched the Webb Ellis Cup in dramatic fashion against Australia twenty-three years ago. Yet, more than two decades after that monumental triumph in Sydney, the former back-row forward finds himself parting with the tangible symbols of his playing career. Addressing the situation during an appearance on The High Performance podcast earlier this month, Dallaglio laid bare the root causes of his current standing.

“As a result of getting divorced, I was made bankrupt,” Dallaglio stated. “I had some financial problems – I could’ve done things a lot better.”

The high-profile separation and subsequent insolvency triggered a period of severe personal introspection. Dallaglio revealed that the compounding stress of the divorce and financial collapse left him wallowing in self-pity, ultimately prompting him to seek professional therapy to navigate the psychological toll.

Career Accolades Headed to the Auction Block

The upcoming auction at Budd’s features a comprehensive sweep of rugby memorabilia representing the pinnacle of the sport. While the 2003 Rugby World Cup medal stands as the crown jewel of the catalog, the collection charts a decorated trajectory through both international and domestic rugby eras. Collectors will have the opportunity to bid on his 1993 World Cup Sevens winner’s medal, a coveted British and Irish Lions cap, and the 2003 Six Nations Championship winner’s medal.

Key Items Featured in the Dallaglio Collection Auction Item Description Estimated Value / Details 2003 Rugby World Cup Winner’s Medal £50,000 – £80,000 Full Collection Estimated Value £180,000 total Additional Notable Memorabilia British and Irish Lions cap, 1993 World Cup Sevens medal, 2003 Six Nations medal Auction Venue & Date Budd’s, Northamptonshire | 13 October

Moving Forward From the Crisis

For a player who embodied relentless resilience on the pitch, the decision to liquidate his career awards marks a somber chapter outside the touchline. As the October auction date approaches, the focus shifts to how the market values these historic artifacts of English rugby history. Dallaglio’s openness regarding his mental health struggles and financial missteps provides a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities athletes face long after the final whistle blows.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.