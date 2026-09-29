Scott Dixon to Drive No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at Indy 500 in Edward Jones Partnership

Edward Jones has partnered with McLaren Racing in a multiyear agreement, making the financial services firm the Official Private Wealth Management Partner across both the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. The collaboration begins in the 2026 Formula One season and expands to INDYCAR in 2027.

Fantasy & Market Impact Arrow McLaren Stability: The arrival of six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon to pilot the No. 6 entry for the full season paired with major sponsorship signals deep operational backing.

The arrival of six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon to pilot the No. 6 entry for the full season paired with major sponsorship signals deep operational backing. Brand Activation Reach: The multi-platform integration across both F1 and INDYCAR broadens commercial visibility for Arrow McLaren heading into the 111th Indianapolis 500.

The multi-platform integration across both F1 and INDYCAR broadens commercial visibility for Arrow McLaren heading into the 111th Indianapolis 500. Commercial Footprint: Edward Jones expands its national sports sponsorship portfolio, locking in year-round motorsports engagement.

Multiyear Partnership Bridges Formula 1 and IndyCar Platforms Edward Jones and McLaren Racing announced their multiyear agreement, establishing the St. Louis-based financial services firm as the Official Private Wealth Management Partner. The arrangement covers two premier global racing platforms, encompassing the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. Activation for the partnership starts within the 2026 Formula One season. The program then broadens into the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team starting in 2027, securing a year-round presence for the brand across two of the world’s premier motorsports platforms. “Edward Jones has a long history of supporting its clients and communities, and we’re excited to welcome them as McLaren Racing partners,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “We have a shared commitment toward preparation and continuous improvement through a people-first culture, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Primary Sponsorship Locked for the 111th Indianapolis 500 As part of the expanded activation in INDYCAR, Edward Jones will serve as the primary partner on the No. 6 Edward Jones Arrow McLaren Chevrolet entry. This branding will feature prominently at the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, alongside additional select races throughout the season. The No. 6 car will be driven by team newcomer Scott Dixon. The veteran racer joins Arrow McLaren as a six-time series champion. Hema Widhani, Edward Jones principal and chief brand, experience and marketing officer, emphasized the operational alignment between the two organizations. “Whether on a racetrack or in a financial plan, success is rarely the result of a single moment; instead, it’s built through preparation, discipline and thousands of decisions made over time,” Widhani stated.

Shared Values Drive Long-Term Commercial Strategy The collaboration relies heavily on co-branded content distributed across McLaren Racing’s digital and social channels. Both entities have framed the partnership around cultural synergies, highlighting preparation, teamwork, resilience, and performance. Partnership Overview and Timeline Element Details Official Title Official Private Wealth Management Partner of McLaren Racing Covered Teams McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team & Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team F1 Activation Begins in the 2026 Formula One season INDYCAR Activation Expands to Arrow McLaren starting in 2027 No. 6 Indy 500 Entry Primary partnership for the 111th Indianapolis 500 with Scott Dixon The 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is scheduled to commence on Sunday, March 7, on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

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