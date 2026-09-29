Adam Clayton applies for Kinsale planning permission

U2 bassist Adam Clayton has applied for planning permission to build a sprawling 795-square-meter retirement home in Ringfinnan, Kinsale, Co. Cork. The ambitious project, featuring north and south wings reminiscent of local farmsteads, will replace a ruined homestead on a site overlooking the Bandon River as the band celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Adam Clayton’s Kinsale Development Plan

The Bottom Line The Project: A 795 sq m, seven-bedroom sustainable family home featuring an underground garage, health spa, and media room.

A 795 sq m, seven-bedroom sustainable family home featuring an underground garage, health spa, and media room. The Location: Ringfinnan, east of Kinsale town in West Cork, a popular enclave for celebrities.

Ringfinnan, east of Kinsale town in West Cork, a popular enclave for celebrities. The Timeline: A formal decision on the planning application is scheduled to be delivered by October 21.

Architectural Ambitions Along the Bandon River

Clayton’s application details a carefully considered design aimed at blending modern sustainability with local heritage. Architectural firm Rundell Associates crafted a brief focused on creating a lifetime home with step-free access across primary living areas and the ground-floor principal suite. The multi-structure layout mimics traditional courtyard farmsteads to minimize visual intrusion on the wild landscape.

The property will feature a walled garden, decorative water features, soft landscape terracing, and a new access road. Power and environmental needs will be met via 50 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels, five micro wind turbines, and a dedicated wastewater treatment system.

West Cork’s Growing Celebrity Enclave

Kinsale has long attracted celebrities and high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy along Ireland’s scenic southern coast. Clayton’s long-standing interest in the area follows previous property pursuits, including being the underbidder for the picturesque Annefield House in Oysterhaven in 2023. Other notable names with property ties to the region include singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, who recently purchased a home on the eastern side of Kinsale for €2.25m.

The heir to the Berwind mining dynasty recently went sale agreed at €6m-plus for Prospect Villa—a restored Victorian home in Scilly—while Nike heir Travis Knight acquired Ocean Breeze in the same neighborhood for €4.5m in 2023.

Property / Project Location Estimated Value / Size Adam Clayton Planned Residence Ringfinnan, Kinsale 795 sq m (7 bedrooms) Dermot Kennedy Residence Eastern Kinsale €2.25m Prospect Villa Scilly, Kinsale €6m-plus Ocean Breeze Scilly, Kinsale €4.5m

Milestones and the Road Ahead

The planning application arrives at a notable juncture for the bassist. Clayton and his U2 bandmates Bono, The Edge, and Larry Mullan recently marked the band’s 50th anniversary, including a surprise return performance to Mount Temple Comprehensive School. Local authorities in Cork are expected to issue a formal ruling on Clayton’s Ringfinnan development proposal by October 21.