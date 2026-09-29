Ombudsman RI Confirms CCTV Presence in Cibinong Penitentiary Luxury Cluster

On September 29, 2026, the Ombudsman RI confirmed the presence of closed-circuit television cameras within the luxury cluster of Class IIA Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, directly contradicting earlier claims made by prison leadership. Ombudsman RI member Syafrida R Rasahan stated that monitoring devices were visibly mounted on the white building within the specialized compound during an inspection, though oversight officials could not immediately verify whether the hardware remained active.

Conflicting Accounts From Oversight Bodies and Prison Leadership

The Ombudsman’s findings exposed a stark divergence between institutional oversight and internal testimony. During a parliamentary hearing on September 28, 2026, before the House of Representatives (DPR) Commission XIII, the Kalapas Kelas IIA Cibinong nonaktif, Wisnu Hani Putranto, testified under questioning from lawmaker Yanuar Arief Wibowo that no security cameras existed in the controversial zone. When asked directly about surveillance infrastructure in the luxury cluster, Wisnu answered simply that none were present.

That denial unraveled during the subsequent inspection by the Ombudsman. According to Syafrida, physical cameras were clearly identifiable on the exterior of the white structure within the compound. However, the agency refrained from concluding whether the system actively recorded data at the time of the visit, leaving questions about internal monitoring efficacy unresolved.

Ministry Intervention and Structural Purge

The fallout from the contested surveillance equipment prompted swift disciplinary measures from the Kemenimipas. Acting on direct orders from Minister Agus Andrianto, internal inspectors led by Inspector General Rudi Setiawan descended upon the facility to execute a comprehensive review.

Following the initial findings, the ministry suspended five key structural officials at the Cibinong facility to safeguard the integrity of an ongoing investigation. The targeted personnel include the kepala lapas (kalapas), kepala pengamanan lapas (KPLP), kepala seksi pembinaan dan pendidikan (kasibinadik), kepala seksi keamanan dan ketertiban (kasikamtib), and kepala urusan umum lapas.

Inspector General Rudi Setiawan confirmed that the internal audit team coordinated directly with the Directorate General of Corrections to corroborate the irregularities identified during the Ombudsman’s inquiry. Despite the high-stakes friction surrounding the facility, Syafrida noted that the Ombudsman inspection team completed its fieldwork and subsequent parliamentary briefings safely, reporting no intimidation or security threats following their visit.

What Lies Ahead for Penal Oversight

The revelation regarding the disputed cameras highlights persistent vulnerabilities in transparency and accountability across Indonesia’s correctional facilities. With five senior administrators sidelined and legislative committees demanding rigorous answers regarding preferential treatment zones, the inquiry places renewed pressure on correctional authorities to standardize facility monitoring. As the Kemenimipas continues its joint investigation, public and parliamentary scrutiny remains fixed on whether institutional reforms will permanently eliminate undocumented special quarters within the prison system.