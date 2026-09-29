Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves Embrace New Leadership Role for Lakers

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are officially stepping up to lead a new-look Los Angeles Lakers roster following LeBron James’ departure after an eight-year tenure as the franchise’s centerpiece. With the team welcoming nine new players ahead of the upcoming campaign, the responsibility of guiding the locker room will be shared directly between Doncic and Reaves, two close friends and co-leaders who have already begun cementing their dynamic during the offseason. The foundation of their partnership was on display in August when Doncic invited his Lakers teammates to his home country of Slovenia for a team-bonding trip. While the trip featured plenty of friendly competition across rowing, bowling, and golf, it also provided an early glimpse into how the pair intends to steer the franchise. Teammates have quickly taken notice of the contrasting yet complementary styles the two guards bring to the floor.

Leadership Dynamics and Offseason Bonding

Speaking to reporters during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo on Monday, forward Jake LaRavia highlighted how naturally the co-leadership role has developed between the two guards. “They get along so well that it’s kind of easy for them to co-lead this team — in different ways sometimes,” LaRavia said. “I think sometimes Luka leads by example and we watch him and we watch how he goes about himself. AR can sometimes be a bit more vocal. But I think they both do a great job at what they are good at it when it comes to being leaders for this team.” The lighthearted rivalry from their Slovenian getaway remained a talking point during media availability. Reaves openly chided Doncic regarding competition outcomes, claiming his group secured victories in rowing, golf, and bowling. Reminded of the teasing on Monday, Doncic quickly retorted, “I beat him in golf two days ago. … He didn’t say that, huh?” Doncic added with a smile, “The key was I was playing great golf. He gave me some strokes, I’m not going to lie — as he should.” Reaves acknowledged Doncic’s hosting duties while maintaining friendly bragging rights over the events. “We won the rowing, we won the golf, we won bowling,” Reaves said. “Luka tried to put on a blue shirt when his rowing team lost, which is crazy. But he did host us, so we let him hold the first-place trophy for once.”

Securing Long-Term Deals and Managing Expectations

Both players enter the new season anchored by major financial commitments. Doncic is playing under the three-year, $165-million contract extension he signed last year, which officially kicks in this season. Coming off a campaign where he led the NBA in scoring with 33.5 points per game while adding 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range, Doncic embraces the heightened responsibility. “Obviously, it’s a new challenge,” Doncic said regarding his leadership role. “I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it’s not new to me. But I feel great, I feel excited, and like I said, I’m ready to go. It’s been a long time since I played basketball, so I’m ready.” Lakers Media Day Interviews with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves & Walker Kessler | NBA on ESPN Meanwhile, Reaves is entering his sixth season with the franchise, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. In June, he signed a four-year, $180-million deal, which stands as the largest contract ever given to an undrafted player in NBA history, earned after posting career highs of 23.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. With nine newcomers joining the franchise—including Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams—Reaves understands that mentorship will require a personalized approach. “I think it’s different for everybody,” Reaves said. “I’m not going to lead the same way Bron does. I’m not going to lead the same way Luka does. I like to do things a little different. I was talking about doing more one-on-one conversations. There will be times where I need to speak up in group settings and I’ll do that when the time comes. But I think you just got to be true to yourself and do what’s comfortable for you.”

Health Status and Training Camp Outlook

Doncic’s readiness represents a crucial boost for Los Angeles after a frustrating finish to last season. He appeared in just 64 games, missing the final five regular-season contests and the entire postseason due to a left hamstring strain. Following an extensive summer rehabilitation program in Europe, Doncic confirmed he is fully healthy and cleared to participate in training camp without restrictions. “I know I had a lot of time, just taking it slowly, not taking no risks,” Doncic said. “But right now, I’m feeling great. I feel rested. Mentally I feel great, so I can’t wait just to start.” The restructured roster will get its first formal evaluations as training camp opens on Tuesday, giving the coaching staff and veteran leaders an immediate opportunity to integrate the new pieces ahead of the upcoming schedule.