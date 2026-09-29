Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile Receive Rome Literary Awards

On September 23, 2026, former tele-sales icons Wanna Marchi and her daughter Stefania Nobile stepped into Rome’s prestigious Sala della Protomoteca in the Campidoglio to receive literary awards, immediately triggering a fierce public outcry and drawing sharp rebukes from local politicians.

A High-Profile Venue for Controversial Figures

The event, held in Rome’s historic municipal headquarters, marked the second edition of the P.I.C. – Premio Internazionale della Cultura. The private initiative was organized by publisher Alessandro Gian Maria Ferri alongside president Silvestro Mucillo to honor personalities across literature, art, entertainment, and social engagement. Stefania Nobile received her recognition for her 2026 autobiographical book, “Vendere… cara la pelle”, while Wanna Marchi was honored for her newly published cookbook, “La verità è che io cucino così. Qui non si pesa niente: l’unica misura è l’amore”.

Despite the private nature of the awards ceremony—which drew over 200 attendees and is not officially endorsed or instituted by Roma Capitale—the optics of celebrating the duo inside the municipality’s most iconic hall quickly ignited social media backlash. Disbelieving users flooded platforms like Instagram and Facebook, questioning how figures with their background could be granted such a stage. When one online user lamented the current state of cultural standards in Italy and blamed the institutions for hosting them, Stefania Nobile issued a blunt public retort: “Fattene una ragione” (Get over it).

Political Fallout and the Campidoglio’s Rental Rules

The controversy rapidly crossed from digital forums into the political arena. Virginia Raggi, an opposition city councillor and former Mayor of Rome, expressed profound disbelief over the administrative oversight. She argued that municipal guidelines require strict vetting procedures for anyone wishing to rent the rooms, including detailed descriptions of the event, organizers, guests, and speakers.

The request to secure the Sala della Protomoteca had been sponsored and submitted by a majority municipal councillor, Dario Nanni, an independent within the mixed group and president of the special Giubileo 2025 commission. Following the heavy criticism, Nanni offered a full mea culpa regarding his role in facilitating the booking. As he stated: “Mi assumo personalmente la responsabilità di aver richiesto, in qualità di consigliere comunale, la concessione della Protomoteca per il Premio organizzato dalla casa editrice. È una procedura spesso utilizzata nel tempo dai consiglieri comunali, di maggioranza e di opposizione. Ovviamente non ero assolutamente a conoscenza della presenza di Wanna Marchi e Stefania Nobile tra le persone premiate. Se lo avessi saputo, chiaramente, non avrei mai sostenuto la richiesta di utilizzare la sala. Mi dispiace per l’imbarazzo arrecato a Roma Capitale, un’istituzione di cui sono profondamente orgoglioso di far parte da più di 15 anni. La Protomoteca è una sala di tutti i romani e merita il massimo rispetto, anche e soprattutto nella definizione delle iniziative che ospita”.

A Look Back at a Notorious Judicial History

The public fury stems directly from the judicial past of Marchi and Nobile. The mother-and-daughter duo became household names through television shopping broadcasts, marketing products that promised miraculous solutions to everyday problems. Their enterprise eventually collapsed under a massive fraud investigation.

Photo: virgilio.it

The legal proceedings concluded with a definitive Supreme Court ruling on March 4, 2009. Wanna Marchi was handed a sentence of nine years and six months, while Stefania Nobile received nine years, four months, and nine days for criminal conspiracy aimed at aggravated fraud. Both women have since completed their sentences. Stefania Nobile finished serving her prison-related obligations in October 2013, whereas Wanna Marchi concluded her sentence in November 2015 after completing community service under an early release arrangement that also lifted her auxiliary penalties.

Navigating Public Space and Institutional Image

While the publishing house Edizioni &Cento—known for titles ranging from hotel management handbooks to business guides alongside the works of Marchi and Nobile—followed standard administrative channels to rent the municipal room, the incident has exposed vulnerabilities in how local politicians vet external event sponsorships. For an administration striving to protect the dignity of the Campidoglio, the episode serves as an awkward reminder that the paper trail of bookings can sometimes bypass political awareness until the headlines catch up.