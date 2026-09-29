Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses 9.03 million admissions

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially crossed the 9.03 million admissions milestone in South Korea by September 28, 2026, officially overtaking Iron Man 3 to become the highest-grossing solo Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the country while securing an aggressive global box office run of roughly $2.4 billion.

Box Office Dominance Across Domestic and International Markets

By hitting 9,030,000 cumulative ticket sales as of September 28, Spider-Man: Brand New Day edged past the 9.01 million mark long held by Iron Man 3, capturing the domestic crown for solo MCU entries.

Globally, the trajectory is equally aggressive. The feature pulled in roughly $2.4 billion in worldwide gross earnings, comfortably vaulting past the $1.9 billion benchmark set by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

IMAX Screen Allocations and Special Collector Merchandise

Capitalizing on this sustained momentum, Sony Pictures and local exhibitors have confirmed a specialized seven-day IMAX theatrical re-release window running from September 30 through October 6, 2026. Screenings will target five major locations: CGV Centum City, Sopung, Wangsimni, Cheonan Terminal, and Cheonho.

To incentivize repeat ticket sales during this secondary run, participating theaters are distributing a custom “Spider-Man Projector Pen.” The hardware features the character’s signature color palette and iconography paired with an integrated optical projection diode capable of casting a miniature Spider-Man insignia onto flat surfaces.

Narrative Stakes Following the Events of No Way Home

For those tracking the broader narrative continuity within the Marvel timeline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up immediately in the wreckage of the memory-wipe spells cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Peter Parker completely erased from the collective consciousness of his friends, mentors, and the global populace, the stakes have transformed from high-school melodrama to isolated survival.

The plot introduces an unyielding adversary who somehow retains memories of Parker’s true identity. Simultaneously, an unexpected physiological anomaly—triggered by sudden DNA mutation—grants Parker raw abilities that bypass his normal physiological controls. This forces the webslinger to navigate both an existential threat to his anonymity and a dangerous internal breakdown of his own physical capabilities.

The Extended Theatrical Footprint

As the film enters its IMAX encore starting September 30, the strategic decision to pull select premium format screens back into service highlights the enduring pulling power of physical exhibition formats. With local box office figures continuing to tick upward past the 9 million threshold, Brand New Day solidifies its position as an undeniable cultural anchor for late-2026 cinema.