Nebraska Volleyball 2026: Schedule, Tickets, and How to Buy

The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter the 2026 college volleyball season, returning Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Laney Choboy following three years straight of coming up just short of a national title. Tickets for the 2026 campaign are currently available on StubHub, featuring matchups ranging from showcase tournaments to a regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Secondary Market Surge: High-profile fixtures like the season-ending clash against Minnesota command pricing of $375.

High-profile fixtures like the season-ending clash against Minnesota command pricing of $375. Core Roster Stability: With returnees anchoring the lineup, tactical continuity remains high.

With returnees anchoring the lineup, tactical continuity remains high. Showcase Valuation: Early-season multi-team events in Dallas, Las Vegas, and Chicago offer high-leverage tests.

The Pursuit of the Title and Roster Continuity

For three years straight, Nebraska came up just short of a national title. That disappointment fuels this team, who enters its final year with its core group of Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and Laney Choboy. The team possesses positional chemistry. This continuity allows the coaching staff to run an efficient offensive system, making them an immediate favorite to dominate the 2026 schedule from the first serve.

2026 Match Schedule and Ticketing Breakdown

The journey begins on August 16 with the Red-White scrimmage, carrying a get-in cost of $40 on StubHub. From there, the team hits the road for showcase matches in Dallas, Las Vegas, and Chicago. Notably, the Big Ten/SEC Challenge in Chicago features ticket prices of $45.

Conference play officially opens on September 25. The schedule features road tests against Penn State on October 1 and Maryland on October 3, before culminating in a regular-season finale against Minnesota priced at $375 on the secondary market.