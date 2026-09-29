Rodéo à Ker Lanneg Wins Jury Prize at La Rochelle Festival

The film Rodéo à Ker Lanneg, featuring Mathieu Alexandre, secured the Coup de cœur du jury prize at the 2026 Festival de la fiction française et francophone de La Rochelle. The 61-minute regional production explores dairy farm liquidation through humor and local community mobilization in Plestin-les-Grèves.

The Bottom Line The Award: Rodéo à Ker Lanneg won the jury prize at the 2026 Festival de la fiction française et francophone de La Rochelle.

Rodéo à Ker Lanneg won the jury prize at the 2026 Festival de la fiction française et francophone de La Rochelle. The Cast & Crew: Directed by Mathieu Alexandre and Vincent Morvan, the film features Mathieu Alexandre as a dairy farmer facing foreclosure who organizes a local rodeo.

Directed by Mathieu Alexandre and Vincent Morvan, the film features Mathieu Alexandre as a dairy farmer facing foreclosure who organizes a local rodeo. The Release: Following festival success, the film heads to an October 10, 2026, premiere in Plestin-les-Grèves ahead of a 2027 television rollout.

A Surprise Jury Win in La Rochelle

Taking home hardware from the Festival de la fiction française et francophone de La Rochelle represents a milestone for regional productions. As the most important festival in France dedicated to television fiction, La Rochelle acts as a barometer for production. When the festival jury, featuring actor Grégory Montel, opted to add a Coup de cœur prize to the awards list for Rodéo à Ker Lanneg, it signaled critical validation.

Producer Hervé Alexandre of Matsylie Productions expressed astonishment at the honor, noting the panel’s appreciation for comedic storytelling tackling rural socio-economic realities. Festival organizers highlighted a milestone during the event: it marked the first time a film with regional broadcasters was awarded. This recognition arrives at a crossroads for French television, where industry professionals at La Rochelle voiced concern regarding the decrease in funding, with only one channel, M6, supporting standalone telefilms as the focus shifts to series.

Grassroots Filmmaking and Authentic Regional Roots

Shot in June 2025 across Plestin-les-Grèves and Guimaëc, the 61-minute feature was written and directed by Mathieu Alexandre and Vincent Morvan. The plot centers on Alan Riou, a young dairy farmer whose livelihood stands two months away from court-mandated liquidation. Rather than retreating into despair, the protagonist devises an unorthodox diversion: organizing a community rodeo.

This endeavor blurred the lines between fiction and actual local life. To prepare for the leading role, Mathieu Alexandre trained at the Saint-Roch farm under the guidance of local resident Jean-Claude Le Rumeur, mastering the realities of milking cows and operating a tractor. Regional institutions rallied around the production team, with the rural police force lending their vehicle. According to the producer, this alignment of community support directly shaped the final product.

Funding Models and the Far Ouest Collection

The financial architecture of Rodéo à Ker Lanneg serves as a regional co-production. The project was brought to life via the “Far Ouest” collection, an initiative spearheaded by the Région Bretagne. Rennes-based Candela Productions and Plestin’s Matsylie Productions joined forces to secure backing from regional powerhouses including France TV Ici Bretagne, Tébéo, TébéSud, and TV Rennes.

This localized funding ecosystem faces an economic climate heading into late 2026. With M6 standing as the only channel to support standalone telefilms, creators depend on regional funds. Despite these headwinds, the national spotlight captured in La Rochelle offers an invaluable marketing springboard as the production transitions toward public exhibition.

Upcoming Screenings and 2027 Broadcast Plans

Audiences eager to witness the regional comedy won’t have to wait for the official television window. An exclusive theatrical preview is locked in for Friday, October 10, 2026, at Cinéma Le Douron in Plestin-les-Grèves. The screening slate features two sessions—including an already sold-out 6:30 PM showing followed by a 9:00 PM screening—where attendees can interact with the directors and actors.

Photo: quebecnouvelles.com

While the small-screen broadcast schedule is officially slated for 2027, this initial theatrical rollout underscores the appetite for region-specific storytelling.