Femme tuée par arme à feu près d’Angers et suspect arrêté

Lundi après-midi, une femme âgée de 63 ans a été tuée par arme à feu dans sa propriété aux Ponts-de-Cé, près d’Angers. Local authorities have placed a 55-year-old man in police custody as investigators work to establish the exact sequence of events surrounding the fatal shooting.

The Investigation at the Property Near Angers

The incident unfolded shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Monday at a site housing a former carpentry business. According to local neighbors who spoke with journalists, the victim owned the property and occupied a house there by intermittence. The real estate asset was reportedly on the verge of being sold to a real estate developer.

Emergency responders found the sexagenarian severely wounded on the premises. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after the attack. Following the intervention of emergency services and law enforcement, investigators secured the scene, placing the residential structure under official seals as forensic teams gathered evidence.

The Suspect and the Prosecutor’s Stance on the Shooting

A police source confirmed that a 55-year-old man was quickly apprehended following the incident and placed into police custody. Neighbors identified the detained individual to reporters as a former member of the French Foreign Legion. According to these local accounts, the man frequented the site regularly to deter potential squatters and to hunt small animals in the surrounding area.

The local prosecutor’s office confirmed that a firearm was recovered and seized directly at the scene. Addressing initial public speculation surrounding the nature of the crime, the prosecutor explicitly stated that “no element allows us to establish that this is a femicide.” An investigation remains active to determine the precise motive and the relationship between the victim and the detained suspect.

Community Context in Maine-et-Loire

The tragedy has deeply unsettled the quiet community of Les Ponts-de-Cé, a commune situated just south of Angers along the Loire River.

As judicial authorities and police investigators continue their inquiries in Maine-et-Loire, further details regarding the suspect’s background and the ballistic findings are expected to emerge from the ongoing judicial inquiry.