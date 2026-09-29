Corinne Desarzens Explores Transformation and Memory in Her New Book ‘Trois

Franco-Swiss author Corinne Desarzens has released her latest work titled ‘Trois’, published by éditions La Baconnière in September 2026. Laureate of the Grand Prix suisse de littérature 2026 for her entire body of work, Desarzens explores metamorphosis, childhood, and interior transformation through snapshots of personal memory and literary reflection, featuring her three children, Charlotte, Oscar, and Maxime.

The Bottom Line

Award-Winning Pedigree: The release follows Desarzens receiving the Grand Prix suisse de littérature 2026 for her collective literary output.

The release follows Desarzens receiving the Grand Prix suisse de littérature 2026 for her collective literary output. Fragmented Structure: Eschewing traditional linear chapters, the book uses sharp, hourly snapshots of daily life to examine human experiences.

Eschewing traditional linear chapters, the book uses sharp, hourly snapshots of daily life to examine human experiences. Intimate Archives: The text lays bare stark familial realities, from a letter written by her own mother regarding motherhood to the diverse paths of her three children.

Unpacking the Snapshots of ‘Trois’

Rather than relying on sweeping autobiographical arcs, Corinne Desarzens crafts her narrative out of micro-moments. Describing her method in the broadcast Quartier livre on September 20, the author explains that these are less traditional chapters and more fragment-based snapshots. By zeroing in on tight windows like an hour between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., she captures the breadth of an entire life, mirroring the structural discipline James Joyce applied to Dublin.

This stylistic choice allows the author to investigate the fluid boundaries between personal history and collective memory. Her thirty-book bibliography has long circled themes of inner evolution, but ‘Trois’ dives into the delicate architecture of upbringing. Central to this exploration are her three offspring: Charlotte, whose journey saw her transition from football player to graphic designer in London before abandoning city life to manage a forest; alongside Oscar and Maxime.

Confronting the Legacy of Motherhood

Beneath the lyrical prose lies an unvarnished look at maternal ambivalence. Within the pages of ‘Trois’, she pulls back the curtain on a letter penned by her mother upon learning of Desarzens’ twin pregnancy. In the correspondence, her mother confessed that, if it were to be done again, she would have no children, equating her daughter’s entry into motherhood to managing a litter.

This confrontation with familial history sets the emotional stakes of the book. It reframes the concept of inheritance as a complex negotiation with inherited expectations, emotional latency, and the quiet spaces where childhood transforms into adulthood.

Memory, Latency, and the Quiet Child

A pivotal catalyst for the book’s creation is a chance encounter with an eight-year-old boy named Diego during a house move. Desarzens found herself transfixed by the boy’s capacity for deep thought. She has voiced an aversion to learned indifference in children, noting that the young boy possessed a “latence” and “fermentation” before offering a reply.

That encounter unlocked a broader meditation on fantasy and the internal reservoir of the mind. Desarzens frames imagination as a sentiment of freedom. Even within sterile environments like a waiting room, an individual equipped with internalized snapshots and memories can access them unless a malfaisante force strips away cognitive vitality.

Overview of Corinne Desarzens’ ‘Trois’ Category Details Author Corinne Desarzens Publisher Éditions La Baconnière Release Window September 2026 Recent Accolade Grand Prix suisse de littérature 2026 Core Subjects Metamorphosis, memory, childhood, family lineage

The Diminishing Dashboard of Memory

Desarzens concludes her meditation with a metaphor for aging, likening a human life to a large dashboard outfitted with tiny indicator lights of various sizes and colors. As the years press forward, these lights gradually blink out, one by one.

As ‘Trois’ makes its way onto bookshelves this season, it challenges readers to look closely at their own internal archives.