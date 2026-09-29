New PS5 and PS5 Pro Jailbreak Method Released

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles are vulnerable to a new software exploit chain called the 13.60 Relapse Jailbreak, according to details shared on X by researcher ManFightDragon. The method bypasses security restrictions on nearly all base and Pro hardware models running firmware versions 7.00 through 13.60, letting users run custom software not authorized by Sony.

How the 13.60 Relapse Jailbreak Operates on Modern PlayStation Hardware

The newly surfaced 13.60 Relapse Jailbreak executes in just a few seconds on compatible machines, as demonstrated in technical breakdown materials published by MODDED WARFARE. This mechanism targets specific firmware builds ranging from version 7.00 up to 13.60. However, researchers point out that successfully running the exploit package does not immediately grant full access to every feature or homebrew utility available on fully modified legacy systems.

Hardware modifications of this scale allow code execution outside of Sony’s signed ecosystem. While previous PlayStation generations resisted early exploits, the architecture of the base console and the upgraded PS5 Pro have steadily yielded to community-developed vulnerabilities over recent software cycles.

Firmware Restrictions and Device Eligibility

Not every console in the wild is currently susceptible to the exploit. Devices updated within the week prior to the discovery remain protected against the 13.60 Relapse payload. ManFightDragon confirmed that both standard units and the high-end PS5 Pro fall within the vulnerable firmware window, provided owners have not applied recent system patches issued by Sony.

Console modifications carry inherent operational hazards. Installing unauthorized firmware risks bricking the motherboard or triggering permanent hardware failures. Furthermore, tampering with system software violates Sony terms of service, which regularly leads to absolute bans on associated PlayStation Network accounts. Legal repercussions can also materialize depending on local jurisdictions and how the modified software is deployed.

Future Mitigation and Ecosystem Impact

Security researchers emphasize that this method is not a permanent fixture for upcoming software releases. Sony retains the ability to patch the underlying vulnerability in future system updates. As engineers issue new firmware iterations, the modding community will likely continue searching for fresh entry points to bypass subsequent security layers.

For now, users examining these developments face a narrow window of vulnerable firmware versions. Sony has not yet issued an official statement regarding the 13.60 Relapse exploit chain or detailed a timeline for a corrective patch.