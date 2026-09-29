Richmond Stars Step Out on Red Carpet at Jack Dyer Medal

The Richmond Football Club officially kicked off its end-of-season awards celebrations on Tuesday night at the Crown Palladium, hosting the Jack Dyer Medal red carpet. The evening brought together premiership stars, player milestones, and partner arrivals as the club celebrated its top performers.

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Star Departures and Red Carpet Highlights at Crown Palladium

The yellow and black carpet set the stage for the evening as the club farewelled premiership stars Dion Prestia and Nathan Broad. Prestia arrived alongside his partner Brooke Bailey, who stunned in a rouged white gown accented by sparkling diamonds. Reflecting on the celebration, Bailey said, “We drove here tonight, it’s nice to have a celebration for Dion.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Broad and his wife Tayla stepped out ahead of their relocation to Perth on Saturday, with Tayla expecting their second child in December. Tayla shared that the couple had been busy packing shipping containers between event preparations, adding that the transition still feels surreal as they navigate the off-season. Broad said she learnt her lesson with leg cramps from heels at the Brownlow and wore sensible flat shoes.

Newlyweds Jacob and Liv Hopper brought a Paris glow to the night following their September 4 wedding in the city of love. The couple exchanged vows out the front of the Louvre with only immediate family present, before honeymooning across the South of France, Sicily, and Sardinia. Forward and new dad Tom Lynch was flying solo while his wife Olivia stayed home with their very new baby daughter Kennedy.

Inside the 2026 Jack Dyer Medal Event Structure

Hosted by three-time premiership great Jack Riewoldt and streamed live via the club’s official website and app, the evening’s formal proceedings featured official addresses from President John O’Rourke and Senior Coach Adem Yze. The schedule featured milestone recognitions, beginning with VWFL best and fairest winners and the VFL Steve Morris Award, followed by the Guinane Medal presentation led by VFL Senior Coach Jack Madgen.

The voting system for the Jack Dyer Medal relies on a match committee assessment where players receive a rating between 0 and 5 based on overall offensive, defensive, and contest impacts. The night also celebrated the club’s lineage of awards, including the Kevin Bartlett Medal for second place, the Roy Wright Medal for third, the Trent Cotchin Medal for fourth, and the Jack Titus Medal for fifth place.

Award Category Historical Significance & Namesake Key Historical Recipients Jack Dyer Medal (1st) Named in 1964 in honour of Jack Dyer, the man acclaimed as the greatest Tiger of all. Kevin Bartlett, Wayne Campbell, Geoff Raines, Trent Cotchin, Neville Crowe, Royce Hart, Maurice Rioli, Dale Weightman, Tony Free, Matthew Knights, Joel Bowden, Brett Deledio, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt, Tim Taranto Kevin Bartlett Medal (2nd) Named after the Richmond Immortal, who won the Jack Dyer Medal five times over a stellar 403-game career. Roy Wright Medal (3rd) Named after the Richmond Immortal, who won four Jack Dyer Medals and two Brownlow Medals. Trent Cotchin Medal (4th) Named after Richmond’s premiership captain from 2017, 2019 and 2020. He also won three Jack Dyer Medals. Jack Titus Medal (5th) Named after the Tigers’ dual Best and Fairest, dual premiership player, coach, committeeman, and Hall of Fame Immortal.

Looking Ahead to the Off-Season Transition

As the Jack Dyer Medal formalities concluded, attention shifts toward the off-season. With Tim Taranto going for his own three-peat of Jack Dyer Medals alongside his fiancee Tash Hoole—who went ‘extra’ with her stunning cut out gown—the couple will marry in November next year.

Photo: richmondfc.com.au

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