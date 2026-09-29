Top 100 Classical Music Picks: Listener-Voted Playlist

How Classical Music Audiences Rewrote the Radio Countdown Standard

Hawai’i Public Radio concluded its listener-voted Top 100 Classical Music Compositions countdown on September 24, 2026, revealing a definitive ranking topped by Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “New World.” Curated with the help of Judy Anderson from over 200 listener entries, the broadcast series captured audience preferences across daily programming blocks.

The Bottom Line The Ultimate Pick: Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “New World” secured the number-one spot in the 2026 listener poll.

Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “New World” secured the number-one spot in the 2026 listener poll. Broadcast Window: The countdown aired from September 16-24, 2026, across Morning Café, Classical Pacific, and Evening Concert.

The countdown aired from September 16-24, 2026, across Morning Café, Classical Pacific, and Evening Concert. Ongoing Programming: Listener favorites from the campaign will continue to air throughout the year, with request lines open during Sunday Brunch.

From Radio Waves to the Annual Classical Playlist

Public radio programming relies heavily on audience engagement to shape specialized cultural content. By collecting more than 200 individual entries, the station mapped a diverse cross-section of classical preferences ranging from Heitor Villa-Lobos’s Etude No. 1 for Guitar at the bottom of the scale to monumental orchestral achievements like Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons near the peak.

Inside the 2026 Listener-Voted Classical Masterworks

The nine-day broadcast event, running from September 16 through September 24, 2026, featured iconic masterworks spanning multiple centuries of composition. Listeners tuned in across three distinct daily programs—Morning Café, Classical Pacific, and Evening Concert—to track the progression from nineteenth-century guitar etudes to sweeping romantic symphonies.

Rank Composition Composer 1 Symphony No. 9 “New World” Antonín Dvořák 2 Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy” Ludwig van Beethoven 3 The Four Seasons Antonio Vivaldi 4 Brandenburg Concerti J.S. Bach 5 Piano Concerto No. 2 (perf. Martha Argerich) Sergei Rachmaninoff

While major orchestral staples like Beethoven’s Ninth and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti dominated the upper tier, niche entries such as Amy Beach’s By the Still Waters (Op. 114) and Franz Lehár’s operetta The Merry Widow demonstrated the surprising breadth of listener tastes.

Continuing the Tradition Through Sunday Brunch Requests

The conclusion of the September countdown does not mark the end of the selected music’s rotation. Station organizers confirmed that listener top picks—including compositions that narrowly missed the official top 100—will be integrated into regular broadcasts over the coming year.

For enthusiasts looking to hear specific pieces, host Gene Schiller invites direct listener participation. Requests can be submitted by calling (808) 792-8245 during Sunday Brunch or via email with the designated subject line, keeping the interactive spirit of public radio alive well beyond the initial broadcast window.